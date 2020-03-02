Bourbonnais ranks among Illinois' safest cities

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais has been ranked No. 38 in the National Council for Home Safety and Security’s 2020 Safest Cities report.

The national trade association reviewed FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics and data from 2,831 law enforcement agencies. Variables such as total violent crime, property crime, law enforcement employees and population over 10,000 were taken into consideration to create a safety score for each city.

According to the January 2020 report, Bourbonnais is the only community in Kankakee County listed in the top 100.

The safety ranking was secured despite having only six other communities with fewer officers per capita, according to a press release. The Bourbonnais Police Department consists of 26 officers currently serving just over 19,000 residents.

“We are extremely pleased with this ranking,” Chief of Police James Phelps said in the press release. “No city or village is without crime, but I’m proud of the hard work and dedication of our officers to continue to keep Bourbonnais a safe community.”

Mayor Paul Schore added, “Public safety is always our number one priority. Bourbonnais is a growing village, and it’s important to us that safety continues to grow with the population. This report reflects the commitment of the Bourbonnais Police Department.”

The full report may be viewed at alarms.org/safest-cities-in-illinois