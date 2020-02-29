Shaw Local

Local News | Kankakee County

Republican ballot for March 17 primary election

Vote

Vote (Daily Journal)

By Daily Journal

Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Republican ballot in the March 17 primary election:

<strong>President of the United States</strong>

Donald J. Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

<strong>United States Senator</strong>

Mark C. Curran Jr.

Tom Tarter

Casey Chlebek

Peggy Hubbard

Robert Marshall

<strong>U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District</strong>

Theresa J. Raborn

<strong>State Senator 40th Legislative District</strong>

Eric M. Wallace

<strong>State Representative 34th District</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>State Representative 79th District</strong>

Jackie Haas

<strong>County Circuit Clerk</strong>

Sandra M. Cianci

<strong>Recorder</strong>

No candidate

<strong>County Auditor</strong>

Jacob M. “Jake” Lee

Brandon A. Meredith

<strong>State’s Attorney</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>Coroner</strong>

Robert J. Gessner

<strong>Kankakee County Board</strong>

<strong>District 1</strong>

Roger Hess

<strong>District 3:</strong>

Todd Sirois

<strong>District 5:</strong>

Alice “Tinker” Parker

<strong>District 7:</strong>

John P. Fetherling

<strong>District 9:</strong>

Craig Long

<strong>District 11:</strong>

Carol Webber

<strong>District 13:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 15:</strong>

Andrew Wheeler

<strong>District 17:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 19:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 21:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 23:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 24:</strong>

Aaron Dunnill

<strong>District 25:</strong>

Chad Miller

<strong>District 27:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County</strong> (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)

William S. Dickenson

<strong>Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County</strong> (Michael J. Kick vacancy)

Lindsay Parkhurst