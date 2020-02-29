Republican ballot for March 17 primary election

Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Republican ballot in the March 17 primary election:

<strong>President of the United States</strong>

Donald J. Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente

<strong>United States Senator</strong>

Mark C. Curran Jr.

Tom Tarter

Casey Chlebek

Peggy Hubbard

Robert Marshall

<strong>U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District</strong>

Theresa J. Raborn

<strong>State Senator 40th Legislative District</strong>

Eric M. Wallace

<strong>State Representative 34th District</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>State Representative 79th District</strong>

Jackie Haas

<strong>County Circuit Clerk</strong>

Sandra M. Cianci

<strong>Recorder</strong>

No candidate

<strong>County Auditor</strong>

Jacob M. “Jake” Lee

Brandon A. Meredith

<strong>State’s Attorney</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>Coroner</strong>

Robert J. Gessner

<strong>Kankakee County Board</strong>

<strong>District 1</strong>

Roger Hess

<strong>District 3:</strong>

Todd Sirois

<strong>District 5:</strong>

Alice “Tinker” Parker

<strong>District 7:</strong>

John P. Fetherling

<strong>District 9:</strong>

Craig Long

<strong>District 11:</strong>

Carol Webber

<strong>District 13:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 15:</strong>

Andrew Wheeler

<strong>District 17:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 19:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 21:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 23:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>District 24:</strong>

Aaron Dunnill

<strong>District 25:</strong>

Chad Miller

<strong>District 27:</strong>

No Candidate

<strong>Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County</strong> (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)

William S. Dickenson

<strong>Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County</strong> (Michael J. Kick vacancy)

Lindsay Parkhurst