Republican ballot for March 17 primary election

Below are all races and candidates that appear on the official Republican ballot in the March 17 primary election:
<strong>President of the United States</strong>
Donald J. Trump, Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente
<strong>United States Senator</strong>
Mark C. Curran Jr.
Tom Tarter
Casey Chlebek
Peggy Hubbard
Robert Marshall
<strong>U.S. Representative 2nd Congressional District</strong>
Theresa J. Raborn
<strong>State Senator 40th Legislative District</strong>
Eric M. Wallace
<strong>State Representative 34th District</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>State Representative 79th District</strong>
Jackie Haas
<strong>County Circuit Clerk</strong>
Sandra M. Cianci
<strong>Recorder</strong>
No candidate
<strong>County Auditor</strong>
Jacob M. “Jake” Lee
Brandon A. Meredith
<strong>State’s Attorney</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>Coroner</strong>
Robert J. Gessner
<strong>Kankakee County Board</strong>
<strong>District 1</strong>
Roger Hess
<strong>District 3:</strong>
Todd Sirois
<strong>District 5:</strong>
Alice “Tinker” Parker
<strong>District 7:</strong>
John P. Fetherling
<strong>District 9:</strong>
Craig Long
<strong>District 11:</strong>
Carol Webber
<strong>District 13:</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>District 15:</strong>
Andrew Wheeler
<strong>District 17:</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>District 19:</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>District 21:</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>District 23:</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>District 24:</strong>
Aaron Dunnill
<strong>District 25:</strong>
Chad Miller
<strong>District 27:</strong>
No Candidate
<strong>Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County</strong> (Clark E. Erickson vacancy)
William S. Dickenson
<strong>Judge, Circuit Court 21st Judicial Circuit Kankakee County</strong> (Michael J. Kick vacancy)
Lindsay Parkhurst