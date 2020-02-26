Community happenings

St. John to host spaghetti supper Feb. 29

BEECHER — St. John Lutheran Sunday School will host its 42nd annual Spaghetti Supper from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Beecher Amvets Hall, 532 Gould St.

Carryouts will be available. Cost for supper is $8 for adults and $4 for children in kindergarten through eighth grade. Those in preschool and younger eat free.ICGS to present ‘Leap Into the Past’

WATSEKA — The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will present “Leap into the Past” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, in the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

This is an opportunity to learn how to take your genealogical research to the next level. Join members of the ICGS to learn more about the collections and records that the group preserves, how to utilize “Find a Grave,” the benefits of using “Roots Magic,” how to organize your search and more.

Refreshments will be served 9 from 10 a.m.

For more information about this free program, call the ICGS office at 815-432-3730, send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com, visit the group’s website at www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org, or find them on Facebook.

The ICGS is located in the Old Courthouse Museum and has the same hours of operation, which are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.<strong>Kankakee students will perform play March 13-15</strong>

KANKAKEE — “Once on This Island” will be presented by Kankakee High School in the school’s auditorium at 7 p.m. March 13 and March 14, and at 2 p.m. March 15.

The play tells the story of Ti Moune, who is a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Adult tickets are $10, and student tickets are $7. Children 4 and younger are admitted free, but do need to reserve a seat. Tickets can be purchased at the door, but tickets purchased in advance at the box office allow for audience members to select their seating. Box office hours will be held through March 5 from 3:15 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the auditorium.

For more information, follow “Kankakee High School Drama” on Facebook.

Watseka chamber plans 2020 Summer Showcase

WATSEKA — The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce is planning a 2020 Summer Showcase event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 3 in the First Trust parking lot on the corner of Third and Walnut streets in Watseka. This event will replace the chamber’s annual business expo.The chamber is looking for businesses that would like to showcase their business, with booths now available. The 2020 Summer Showcase is open to chamber members and nonchamber members. Take advantage of the early-bird registration for a chance to get your booth rental for free. Participants will get an opportunity to win door prizes from local businesses along with a 50/50 drawing and more. The public is invited to this free event.

For more information on the event, call Amanda Hibbs at 815-432-2416.

US senator endorses Joyce in primary race

KANKAKEE – State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex was endorsed by U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin during an event at the Laborers Local 751 Hall in Kankakee, according to a news release.

Sen. Joyce is a farmer whose family has long known Sen. Durbin, including when Joyce’s father was state senator and Sen. Durbin worked on legislative staff in Springfield. During the event, according to the news release, Sen. Durbin spoke fondly of Sen. Joyce’s parents, including their leadership and dedication to helping working families in the district now represented by their son.

Sen. Durbin said Joyce shares those same leadership skills and dedication to helping others.

“We need leaders in Springfield who put the people first again — leaders who will take seriously their oath of office and work every day to serve others and help meet their needs,” Durbin said. “Patrick Joyce is one of those leaders. He’s a successful small business owner who knows what the people of the 40th Illinois Senate district need: affordable and accessible health care; balanced budgets and property tax relief; increased state support for schools; and improved flow on the Kankakee River. He will be a great state senator for this area, and I am proud to endorse him.”5 Star Wings to host Mingle with the Mayor

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will present the next Mingle with the Mayor from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the new 5 Star Wings location, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.The community is invited to ask questions and share ideas and concerns in the city of Kankakee.

Village invites community to engage in open house

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais will host the next public engagement phase of the Community Campus Plan from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 5 in the Municipal Center Community Room, 700 Main St. NW.

The village invites residents, businesses and visitors to attend this open house event to discuss its plans to create a dynamic and attractive central core for community gatherings around the Municipal Center and surrounding areas. The open house event follows a recent Community Campus Plan online survey in which more than 1,100 participants shared input and ideas in response to the village’s outreach efforts to “Imagine Bourbonnais.”

The first open house will include interactive workshops for the community to help determine campus-planning goals and further offers opportunities to engage in initial visioning exercises. One example includes a visual preference station that will solicit feedback on the look and feel of spaces and facilities, as well as the types of programming that the community wants to see in the future.

“We recognized the need for the campus plan, but the response from the community thus far has showed us what that need is,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a news release. “The open house is another initial opportunity for public input, and we strongly encourage involvement. In these digital times, it can be easy to click and complain. We are trying to make it easier for the public to come and voice their ideas.”

All ages are encouraged to participate and can arrive at any time during the open house. The event will take place in a comfortable setting and be led by The Lakota Group, an urban planning and landscape architecture consulting firm, with support from village officials.

To learn more about the Community Campus Plan and upcoming input opportunities, visit villageofbourbonnais.com.Mayor to host diversity and inclusion series

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong will host a presentation featuring guest speaker Patricia Santoyo-Marin on the Illinois (RISE) Retaining Illinois Students and Equity Act. The free event will be 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in the fourth-floor auditorium at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St.

The RISE Act was signed into law in 2019 at the University of Illinois Chicago to allow eligible undocumented students and transgender students who are disqualified from federal financial aid to apply.“The city of Kankakee is home to a diverse community. This new law provides eligibility for Illinois students, regardless of citizenship, as well as transgender students who did not register for selective service, to apply for the Illinois need-based college education grant,” Santoyo-Marin said in a press release. “This new legislation can be of great benefit for the upward mobility of Kankakee students and families who wish to pursue the American Dream through higher education.”

“Moving Kankakee Forward includes addressing the needs of all residents,” Wells-Armstrong said. “Patricia’s work with students and her background in education highlights her passion for helping those throughout the community. Every student should have a fair chance at pursuing higher education.”