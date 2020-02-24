Man injured in Kankakee house fire

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A man suffered burns in a house fire in the 300 block of South Cannon Avenue at 3 a.m. Monday, according to Kankakee Fire Chef Damon Schuldt.

The victim was transferred to a Chicago area hospital in stable condition for treatment. He was the lone occupant of the house, Schuldt said. After the man escaped the house, a neighbor called 911 and cared for him before firefighters arrived.

There was extensive fire damage to the first floor, with heat damage to the second floor, Schuldt said.

“The cause is under investigation, however, we do not believe arson was a factor,” he said.

There was no damage estimate. No firefighters were injured.