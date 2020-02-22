School district granted summary judgment in lawsuit

KANKAKEE — The U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois in Urbana ruled in favor of the Board of Education of Kankakee School District on Jan. 15 in a lawsuit filed by a former school principal in the district.

Lori Holmes, who is black, was the former principal at Lafayette Primary School. She filed a suit Jan. 24, 2018, alleging she was discriminated against on basis of race and gender in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Holmes’ principal position was eliminated at the end of the 2015-16 school year. The school district moved to grade centers, and one principal position was eliminated as a result of the changes. Once a principal position later opened up at Taft Primary, Holmes applied for that job along with several other applicants.

The Taft principal job went to another applicant. In her lawsuit, Holmes alleged she was discriminated against based on her gender when the principal job went to a male applicant, Terrence Lee.

In its decision, the court said, “Taking all the evidence into account, the court cannot say that the evidence would permit a reasonable fact-finder to conclude the plaintiff’s race caused her discharge.”

In March 2016, the Kankakee school district board voted to dismiss Holmes as principal by a 4-3 vote and under the recommendation of Superintendent Genevra Walters.

According to court documents, while Holmes was principal at Lafayette in 2015, she “became the subject of a formal grievance initiated by the faculty members working at Lafayette Primary School, through their collective bargaining unit, the Kankakee Federation of Teachers.”

“Complaints about plaintiff’s management style began surfacing from faculty members at Lafayette Primary School. They claimed the plaintiff had been threatening and bullying staff.”

The school district worked with Holmes to help resolve the faculty’s complaints during the 2015-16 school year. Holmes, in her lawsuit, alleges a hostile work environment based on racial harassment.

The court found that, “Even were the court to consider the claim, none of the evidence adduced demonstrates that a reasonable fact-finder could determine the plaintiff was the victim of a hostile work environment.”

Further the court said: “Simply put, there is nothing in the evidence that shows any sort of harassment was ‘severe or pervasive’ enough to rise to the level of a hostile work environment. There is zero evidence of any race-based threats or intimidation or actions of any kind directed plaintiff’s way by defendant or school district administrators.”

In ruling in favor of the school district on the charge of gender discrimination in the Taft Primary principal appointment, the court said, “it is clear from the record that Lee was just as, if not more, qualified for the position of Principal at Taft as plaintiff.”

“... Further, taking all of the evidence presented into account, the court cannot say that the evidence would permit a reasonable fact-finder to conclude that the plaintiff’s gender caused her to lose out on the Taft vacancy.”

In 2016, Holmes was offered an assistant principal’s job at the high school so she could be “mentored,” but she declined the appointment. According to court documents, she saw that as a “demotion.”

The Kankakee School Board met this past Wednesday in closed session to discuss the court’s judgment. The board tabled any action due to the plaintiff’s intention to appeal the U.S. District Court Central District of Illinois’ ruling.

“This may take another couple years,” said Walters after the meeting.