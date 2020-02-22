Collegiate choir tour makes Kankakee stop

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The Collegiate Choir from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington will present a freewill concert in Kankakee.

Set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, the concert is one of six appearances the choir will make during its 2020 spring concert tour. The itinerary includes performances in South Africa, where the choir will present a joint concert with the University of Stellenbosch Chamber Choir at the renowned Woordfees cultural arts festival in Stellenbosch. This festival is the largest of its kind in the country and includes music, visual arts, theatre, writers’ and film festivals, among other offerings. The Collegiate Choir is the first American choir to be invited to perform at Woordfees. The choir will present additional concerts in the Cape Town and Stellenbosch areas, including a performance at a rural township school.

The choir has established a long history of excellence through its on-campus performances, annual tours and recordings. It is composed of student musicians representing the School of Music and other areas of the university, and is dedicated to the performance of the finest sacred and secular choral music spanning six centuries and a variety of languages. Members are selected by audition and maintain a rigorous rehearsal schedule in preparation for their concert tour and other engagements throughout the year.

The Choir, under the direction of J. Scott Ferguson, Director of Choral Activities at Illinois Wesleyan University, has received acclaim for the “breath-taking beauty and skill of the voices, the superb repertoire, and the awesome musicality,” according to a press release. Programs have been called “wonderfully well-selected, versatile, interesting, and musical.”

This year’s tour program includes sacred and secular music from the Romantic period to the contemporary era by Johannes Brahms, François Poulenc, Gabriel Jackson, Jake Runestad, Hendrik Hofmeyr, Pärt Uusberg, Erik Ešenvalds, and Vaclovas Augustinas, and arrangements of American folk hymns and African American spirituals by Shawn Kirchner, Robert Fountain, and Stacey Gibbs.

WHAT: Performance by the Collegiate Choir from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3

WHERE: Asbury United Methodist Church, 196 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee

COST: Freewill donation