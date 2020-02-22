Annual beekeeping workshop for beginners and experts

By Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — A dynamic six-hour beekeeping workshop is planned for the University of Illinois Extension’s educational forum on Saturday, March 7, in Kankakee.

Whether you are new to beekeeping or have some experience, organizers say you’ll experience something new. Master beekeepers and others who have extensive beekeeping experience will lead workshops. Topics will include the importance of honeybees and relevant beekeeping topics such as beekeeping equipment, hive placement, life inside the hive, pest and disease management, honey harvesting, and preparing for spring.

There will be demonstrations of hive inspection, honey extraction and equipment. The event will end with a Q & A session.

The event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 7 at Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee. Cost per person is $25 or $40 per couple, which includes lunch and handouts.

Registration deadline is March 4. To register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu or stop in at the Extension office at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais. For more information, call 815-933-8337 or email James Theuri at jtheu50@illinois.edu.

WHAT: 16th annual beekeeping workshop

WHO: Part of an University of Illinois Extension's educational forum

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7

WHERE: Kankakee Community College, 100 College Drive, Kankakee

COST: Cost per person is $25 or $40 per couple, which includes lunch and handouts.

REGISTER: To register, visit web.extension.illinois.edu or stop in at the Extension office at 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais.