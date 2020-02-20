Kankakee schools make administrative hires

cbreach@daily-journal.com

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School District Board of Education approved the hiring of two new administrators at Wednesday’s board meeting at Kankakee High School.

Cale Kuester was hired as an assistant principal for the Montessori School, and Benjamin Williams was hired as a student support services supervisor for the junior high and high school. Both will assume their new jobs effective July 1.

Kuester is currently the co-director of Timberline Knolls Academy in Lemont. He’s worked in education the past 10 years and received his master’s in educational leadership from Eastern Illinois University. His salary will be $73,000.

Williams is currently the pupil personnel coordinator at Cook County School District No. 130. He’s worked in education the past 15 years and earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Concordia University. His salary will be $76,000.

Williams’ office will be at the Avis Huff building. Student support services was formerly known as special education.