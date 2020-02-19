Get ready for the repaving of US Route 45/52

BOURBONNAIS — A 4-mile stretch of U.S. Route 45/52 in Bourbonnais, Bradley and Kankakee is set to get a makeover this summer.

Route 45/52 is more commonly referred to as Kennedy Drive in Kankakee and Bradley. In Bourbonnais, it is South Main Street, Marsile Street and Convent Street.

Illinois Department of Transportation officials are planning to remove and replace the existing road surface from north of West Court Street in Kankakee to north of Armour Road in Bourbonnais.

The $3.2 million project was discussed at Monday’s village of Bourbonnais board meeting. IDOT will seek bids for the work in late April, said Dave Broviak, with IDOT District 3 (Ottawa).

Of the $3.2 million, federal funds will cover $2,533,960 and state funds will account for $613,240.

At Monday’s village of Bourbonnais board meeting, trustees approved an agreement for the improvements.

The village will spend $60,720 on ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) ramp replacements on side roads and entrances, sidewalk replacement between Harrison and Toni streets, and removal and replacement of pedestrian sidewalk signals between Kelley and Roy streets.

The project is expected to start in June after all contracts and governmental agreements are signed, Broviak said.

Weather permitting, it should be completed in 105 working days, Broviak said. The work is expected to occur overnight.

It has been a decade since this stretch of road was last resurfaced. Broviak said the average lifespan for a highway is eight to 20 years, depending on the amount of traffic and materials used.