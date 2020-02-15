Region leaders weigh in on referendum for river conservancy district expansion

Will $450,000 of additional property tax money annually solve flooding issues connected to the Kankakee River?

When that question was posed to Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore, the answer came easily and quickly. “No.”

But, he noted, the issues surrounding the Kankakee River can no longer be pushed downstream.

“We just seem to spin our wheels, and one year goes into the next and nothing ever gets done,” he said.

“It’s just a start,” he said of a citizen-initiated referendum on the March 17 primary ballot seeking a vote for or against the expansion of Kankakee River Conservancy District. If approved, the tax is anticipated to generate about $450,000 annually to begin dealing with many issues connected to the river — chief among them widespread and growing flooding issues. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $24 per year.

If approved, a new seven-member governing board would be seated and replace the current five-member board comprised of Momence residents. The existing conservancy district is located immediately east of Momence and ends at the Indiana state line.

The new board would include a representative from each of the communities of Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais — appointed by administrations within those communities — and four at-large members appointed by the Kankake County Board chairman.

The tax question will be asked of some 24,000 of the county’s approximate 66,000 registered voters.

<strong>‘TOO IMPORTANT’ TO WAIT</strong>

Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said the district boundaries were tightly drawn so only those impacted by the river would be casting votes. He said organizers didn’t want people outside of the impacted area weighing in because this issue does not directly affect them.

“This is too important of an issue,” he said. “The area can always be expanded, but the people who will support this are those who live nearby the river. It’s very important we have a river that functions.”

At Thursday’s Economic Alliance of Kankakee County meeting, the board agreed to lend its support to the referendum.

“This is getting beyond serious,” Wheeler explained to the board. “This is only the first step. No one is coming to help us.”

Wheeler noted Kankakee’s riverfront development plan. Without moving to control repeated flood events, he said the proposed multi-million riverwalk will be severely impacted in a negative way.

If approved, the new tax would would appear on property owners’ 2021 tax bill.

The vote on the March 17 referendum is limited to the township voters within roughly a 1- to 2-mile distance from the river as it travels through Kankakee County.

Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong noted since becoming mayor in May 2017, the city has experienced two flooding episodes. She supports the tax and her residence falls within the district.

“In my opinion, property owners within the immediate area of the Kankakee River should be open to supporting an effort to eradicate the damage of flooding,” she said.

<strong>ARE BOUNDARIES FAIR?</strong>

If approved, the tax would fund long-overdue improvements targeted by the Kankakee River Conservancy District. The district would be charged with helping maintain about 45 miles of the river — from the Indiana state line near Momence to the Will County line near Wilmington.

“It would be fair to say the Kankakee River plays a vital role in draining farm land in terms of being farmed,” said Kankakee County Farm Bureau director Chad Miller. “Maintaining the river is important to the ag community.”

The farm bureau, however, is not taking a position regarding the referendum.

Stan James, an Aroma Park-area resident who lives inside the proposed taxing district and has been involved in river preservation matters for decades, opposes the tax for one reason. The tax, he said, should be countywide.

“The resident living along or near the river are not the ones who created the problem and they shouldn’t be the only folks paying to fix it,” he said. “All people from the county should be paying for this. If we can’t involve everyone in the watershed, then I can’t support this. This problem belongs to everyone.”

The fear, of course, is the further away someone lives from the river, the less likely they would be to support the tax.

Kankakee 6th Ward Alderman Chris Curtis, whose ward in entirely within the proposed taxing district, supports the measure.

“I’m anti-tax on many things, but the state will not do anything about the river,” Curtis said. “We have to support ourselves on this.”

Like others, Curtis noted the biggest benefit of the new tax revenue would be to provide matching money for potential state or federal grants.

“The river is our greatest resource,” he said. “These issues must be addressed.”

Momence Mayor Chuck Steele has not made up his mind regarding the referendum. He is waiting for more information and a meeting hosted by Momence-area county board members Colton Ekhoff and Tinker Parker. That meeting is slated for 6 p.m. March 11 at Momence City Hall. A town hall is also scheduled for 6 p.m. March 10 at the Kankakee Boat Club.

“People have to realize the river has been neglected for so many years,” Steele said. “It’s our biggest, most-valuable resource and I don’t think what they are asking for is out of bounds.”

Like many others, though, Steele would like specifics on how the money would be spent.

Tim Nugent, Manteno mayor and Kankakee County alliance president and CEO, said inaction of the past should no longer be part of the discussion. Action has to be taken before issues become even larger and more properties harmed.

“Everyone wants the problem fixed, but no one wants to pay for it,” Nugent said. “That’s not reality. ... But if not this tax, then what’s your solution? We can do nothing, but if we do, then nothing will happen.”