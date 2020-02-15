Iroquois Co. residents asked to tax themselves

WATSEKA — Kankakee County residents will have trouble finding any sympathy in Iroquois County when it comes to flooding issues associated with raging river water.

Property owners there who are within close proximity to the Iroquois River also will be asked through a referendum question to create a special county taxing district to begin finding ways to combat flood waters.

Voters in the townships of Middleport, Concord, Belmont and Iroquois will be asked for a “yes” or “no” vote regarding the creation of and funding for the Iroquois County River Conservation District.

For the owner of a $100,000 house, the tax would cost $38 per year, noted Iroquois County Board Chairman John Shure, of Buckley. The tax would generate $93,000 annually.

A simple majority vote would OK the creation of the district and the tax.

The Iroquois River is routinely flowing outside of its banks causing massive floods. Three times — 2014, 2015 and 2018 — the county has experienced the so-called 100-year floods causing massive damage, particularly in Watseka, primarily located in Middleport Township.

“It’s constant flooding,” Shure said. “We have to work together to reduce the severity of the flooding. We can’t totally eliminate floods, but we can make this a lot better.”

Shure said reaction he’s received thus far has been largely favorable.

“But residents are always concerned about new taxes,” he said. “That’s understandable, but people are fed up with these ongoing floods. It’s time to do something.”