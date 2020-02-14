Julio's Family Restauant extends lease

<strong>Julio’s Family Restaurant</strong>, 2005 W. Court St., Kankakee, will be around for quite some time in the future.

Opened in June 2018 by <strong>Rogelio “Julio” Benitez,</strong> of <strong>Kankakee</strong>, the restaurant is doing quite well, and Benitez recently signed a new five-year lease.

“We are happy in this location, and [restaurant] businesses in the surrounding area are doing good as well. That’s the way it should be,” the 55-year-old Kankakeean said.

“We are doing this because people like us. We have wonderful customers,” he said.

The property is owned by <strong>Nancy Tholen</strong>. The location had previously been the home of <strong>Que It Up Cafe</strong>, among other restaurants.

When the initial one-year lease expired, Benitez said he was asked by Tholen if he would sign a one- or two-year lease.

“I said no. I want more years,” he said.

About three months ago, the restaurant changed its service hours, opening from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday and closing the location on Tuesday. Otherwise, the restaurant is open from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

• • •

Since the state cleared the way for additional video gaming machines per location, the race has been on to gain gaming stations.

In <strong>Bradley</strong>, <strong>Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson</strong> noted at the most recent village board meeting that <strong>Wash N Winnie’s</strong> at the intersection of <strong>North Street</strong> and <strong>Kinzie Avenue</strong> has gained its license for a sixth gaming station in the facility.

It was in mid-2019 when the <strong>Illinois General Assembly</strong> revised its legislation allowing licensed gaming locations to had one gaming terminal to help fund the $45 billion <strong>Rebuild Illinois</strong> capital bill created by <strong>Gov. J.B. Pritzker</strong>.

Legal video gaming was created in 2009 as part of the <strong>Illinois Jobs Now!</strong> capital plan. The first machines began operating in late summer of 2012.

• • •

At the recent <strong>Leadership & Lunch</strong> program at <strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong>, keynote speaker <strong>Michael Boyd</strong>, <strong>Kankakee Community College’s</strong> new president, fittingly enough, discussed leadership.

He didn’t, however, give the audience of a few hundred his five or 10 key points as to what makes an effective leader.

Rather than a person or a few people leading the region to hopefully brighter days, Boyd noted that is exactly the wrong course.

“There are the kind of events we need to do,” Boyd said regarding the luncheon. “... if we hope to build regional consensus which drive progress. The fact that you are in the room today speaks highly of the momentum we are seeing in this region we all serve.

“... As they say at the Ritz-Carlton, and a phrase my former boss used to love to quote: ‘An organization can never be what its people are not.’ Likewise, a community can never be what its leaders are not.”

A member of the KCC staff since 2014, where he joined the staff as vice president of instruction and student success, Boyd said everyone can become better leaders, more effective leaders, better people in general if we also think about themselves as philosophers.

“Do you have a philosophy?” he asked. “Can you articulate, with clarity and in a way that those who follow you can understand an underlying principal which guides your actions, drives your behaviors, and informs your decisions?”

And looking within at KCC, Boyd said despite advances which have been made to the school within the past few years, the original portion is aging and in need of attention.

Those first buildings, he said, are showing their age.

“Our classrooms must reflect the working environments of Kankakee’s tomorrow, not those of 50 years ago.”