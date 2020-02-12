School district hosts Black History Production

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee School District 111 will present its 40th annual Black History production “Hopeful: Yes, There is Hope” during events on Feb. 15-16.

An alumni reunion program set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, will feature Dr. James L. Hudson and David Richardson, visiting director of music.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Black History 2020 will feature students from the school district.

Both events will be held in Lincoln Culture Center, 240 Warren Ave., Kankakee. Tickets are $5 for each day.

For more information, email blackhistory@ksd111.org.