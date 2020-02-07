KVTA holds auditions 'The Music Man'

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Auditions for Kankakee Valley Theatre Association final show of the 2019-20 season “The Music Man” will be Feb. 10 and 11 at the KVTA Studios, 1 Stuart Drive, Kankakee.

Meredith Wilson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy, “The Music Man” follows fast-talking traveling salesman Harold Hill as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall.

The Music Man is holding an open casting call for all genders ages 6 and older. Those interested in auditioning can download the audition forms and sign up for an audition slot at kvta.org. Callbacks are on Feb. 13 starting at 6 p.m. by appointment only. More information regarding callbacks will be provided after all auditions have been completed.

The musical will be performed on April 25-26 and May 2-3 at the Lincoln Cultural Center. For more information regarding auditions, callbacks, or casting visit KVTA.org or email Director Tyler McMahon at actortyler@hotmail.com. Please include “The Music Man Auditions” in the subject line.

A version of this story appeared in the Friday digital edition of the Daily Journal.