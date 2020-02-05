Early voting kicks off Thursday

KANKAKEE — Early voting for the March 17 primary election begins Thursday.

Kankakee County Clerk Dan Hendrickson said he is expecting between 1,000 to 1,500 registered voters to take advantage of the 40 days of early voting, which concludes on March 16.

“More and more people are voting early,” Hendrickson said. “It has increased 10 to 15 percent every time in the general election cycle.”

Early voting will take place in the clerk’s office, 189 E. Court St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 6. The office will be open two Saturdays — March 7 from 8:30 a.m. to noon and March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On March 15, the office will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The week of March 9-13 and March 16, the clerk’s office will remain open until 7 p.m.

Two other early voting locations will be available:

• The Bourbonnais Municipal Center (upstairs), 700 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. the week of March 9-13 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 14.

• The Leo Hassett Community Building, 211 N. Main St., Manteno, will be open from noon to 6 p.m. March 5-6 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7.

Voters will be able to cast ballots in just a few contested primary races in Kankakee County:.

79th District State Representative

The seat is open as two-term Representative Lindsay Parkhurst announced she will run for the Kankakee County Circuit Judge seat opened by the retirement of Judge Mike Kick.

On the Democratic ticket, Charlene Eads and Robert Ellington-Snipes are seeking the nomination. Eads is a Bradley resident and former county board candidate; Snipes is currently representing District 18 on the Kankakee County Board.

Republican Jackie Haas, who represents District 27 in the Kankakee County Board, is running unopposed.

<strong>40th District Senate</strong>

Democratic State Sen. Patrick Joyce is running for his first full term after being appointed to replace former State Senator Toi Hutchison, who was picked by Gov. J.B. Pritzker to oversee the state’s recreational cannabis program.

In the contested primary he will face Marta Perales of Momence, Lori Wilcox of Chicago Heights, and Monica M. Gordon of Flossmoor.

The winner will face Republican candidate Eric M. Wallace, who is unopposed in the primary, in November’s general election.

<strong>Kankakee County Auditor</strong>

Incumbent Jake Lee is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Brandon Meredith.

Early voting

Iroquois County

Registered voters can cast a ballot at the Iroquois County Clerk’s Office, 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday until March 16. The office will also be open to voters from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 14. County offices will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 12, and Monday, Feb. 17.

Will County

Residents wishing to vote early can do so from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through March 16 at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., Joliet.

Voting times at the clerk’s office will expand to include weekend and early evening hours starting in early March as Primary Election Day draws near.

Beginning on March 2, residents will be able to vote early at 25 satellite locations scattered throughout Will County.

For a complete list of Early Voting locations and times, visit thewillcountyclerk.com. Voters also may request Vote By Mail ballots and view sample ballots for their precincts on the website.