Klasey: Did your parents attend 'Departmental'?

If your parents (or grandparents) grew up in Kankakee in the 1930s and 1940s, chances are good that they attended seventh- and eighth-grade classes in a large, three-story brick building on the northeast corner of Indiana Avenue and Station Street.

From 1927 until it burned down in 1946, that building was Kankakee’s “Departmental” School, where upper grade boys and girls had the opportunity to experience changing classrooms for different subjects, just as they later would in high school.

The building had been erected in 1902, as Kankakee’s first dedicated high school structure —previously, students in the “high school department” had classes on the top floor of Central School, a Civil War-era structure one block to the north.

The decision to create the new type of school for seventh- and eighth-graders resulted from the completion of a new Kankakee High School building on the city’s east side. That building, at 240 Warren Ave., occupied an entire city block between Merchant and Maple streets. It would be “Kankakee High” until the mid-1960s, when it was replaced by two new schools, Eastridge and Westview. Today, the building is Kankakee School District 111’s Lincoln Cultural Center.

Kankakee school superintendent A. P. Johnson announced the plan to create Departmental School on July 23, 1927. The Kankakee Daily Republican reported Johnson’s announcement: “The completion and occupation of the new high school building … makes possible the relief of the crowded conditions existing in several of the grade school buildings by using the old high school building for the upper grades.”

“It is planned,” continued the report, “to organize the upper grades into a departmental school…where each group or section of pupils will have a home room teacher or adviser who will take care of the attendance and general welfare. … A study-recitation period of about 40 minutes will be given to each academic subject … thus leaving some additional time for directed study under the supervision of the teacher who teaches that particular subject.”

Johnson announced that J. E. Patton, “a graduate of the Illinois State Normal School and a teacher of considerable successful experience,” had been hired as principal. “He is a young man of much ability, excellent preparation and training … and comes highly recommended.”

The school’s faculty was drawn from the district’s existing teaching staff, with some new additions. Each teacher of an academic subject was “chosen because of her special fitness for her particular subject. … The special subjects of music, drawing and manual arts will be taught by teachers who have had special training and experience in their respective lines.”

The newspaper noted several advantages of using the former high school building for the new departmental approach. For example, its large assembly hall/auditorium would be available for special programs, entertainments and “many other purposes when it is necessary or desirable to get the student body together.”

Also, “All of the manual training, sewing and cooking [classes] of the upper grades can be done in the same building where the other grammar school subjects are taught thus avoiding the necessity of pupils going long distances to get these special subjects as heretofore.”

When the fall semester began, the new school would have an enrollment of 300 pupils. The seventh- and eighth-graders would transfer to Departmental from four other schools in the district: Central, just one block to the north, Franklin on the city’s north side, Washington on the west side and Steuben on the east side.

Departmental School was in existence for less than two decades; it was destroyed in a spectacular fire on the morning of Feb. 2, 1946 (fortunately, a Saturday when no students or teachers were in the building). The fire displaced not only the 350 students, but about 90 younger pupils at nearby Central School, which drew its heat from boilers at Departmental.

The school board decided not to rebuild Departmental (a Kankakee County jail facility has occupied its site for many years); for the remainder of the 1946 school year, classes were held at a number of buildings in the downtown area. A new junior high school building was erected on Court Street, between Orchard and Nelson avenues (today, King Middle School).

Local History Trivia:

The Junior High School on East Court Street that replaced Departmental in the 1940s was, in turn, replaced in 1983. Where was the new (and current) Kankakee Junior High School located?

Answer: In the building that had served as Kankakee Eastridge High School since 1966, when Kankakee School District 111 went to a two-high school format. Declining enrollments in the 1980s caused the school board to rename Westview High School as Kankakee High School, and convert Eastridge to the junior high school.