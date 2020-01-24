Community happenings

Soul Shop workshop set for Feb. 16

KANKAKEE — First Presbyterian Church, 371 E. Court St., Kankakee, will host a Soul Shop workshop at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16.

The Soul Shop movement exists because of the need of desperately hurting people to be heard, noticed and seen within their faith communities, according to a news release. Soul Shop provides training and support to faith community leaders.

The Soul Shop for Congregations: Ministering to those impacted by desperation workshop is open to the community. There is no cost to attend.

RSVP to First Presbyterian Church at 815-939-3546 by Sunday Feb. 9.

Extension to offer tips on growing hydrangea

BOURBONNAIS — Hydrangea is the shrub of the year and is a perfect fit in landscapes, container gardens or as cut flowers.

Learn how to choose the right hydrangea for your space, soil and sunlight during a Growing Hydrangea presentation at 10 a.m. March 13 by Holly Froning, Master Gardener coordinator for the University of Illinois Extension, Kankakee County.

This event will be at the Kankakee County Extension office, 1650 Commerce Drive, Bourbonnais.

Fee is $10 and pre-registration is required by March 6. Register at web.extension.illinois.edu or call the office at 815-933-8337.

Forest district honored for financial reporting

The Forest Preserve District of Will County was awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 24th consecutive year.

The certificate was awarded by the Government Finance Officers Association of the U.S. and Canada for the district’s comprehensive annual financial report.

“This award is an honor and great recognition of the hard work and dedication that our finance department staff members put into their jobs all year long and especially during the annual audit process,” said Matt Pehle, the preserve’s chief financial officer. “Although I am new to the forest preserve, I used to work as an independent auditor and know the hard work and time that goes into receiving this award.”

The award marks the forest preserve’s financial statements as being of the highest quality and transparency for the users and residents of the district, Pehle added.

The award was for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2018.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

The GFOA noted that the forest preserve’s comprehensive annual financial report met the program’s high standards, which included a “spirit of full disclosure” designed to clearly communicate the district’s financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the document.

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.