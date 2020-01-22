Bourbonnais trustees approve contract to complete sewer work

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais is taking steps to complete a sanitary sewer project left unfinished by a contractor in December 2018.

At Tuesday’s village board meeting, trustees approved a contract with R&R Inc., of Bradley, to complete four to six weeks of work remaining on the project started by M&J Underground.

“Time is of the essence,” village attorney Patrick Dunn said.

After approving the first reading of the ordinance, trustees suspended the rules and approved it on second reading as well.

A sanitary sewer interceptor is being constructed to the intersection of Bourbonnais Parkway and U.S. Route 45/52.

M&J Underground stopped work on the project and said the construction could not be performed as required by the contract. The company asked for the project to be redesigned.

The village declared M&J Underground in default and then re-bid the project to be completed.

R&R submitted the lowest of three bids at $1,385,232.50. The other companies bidding were Kankakee Valley Construction Company Inc. of Kankakee ($1,602,241.97) and Steve Spiess Construction Inc., of Frankfort, ($1,640,980.10).

Administrator Mike Van Mill said the village is taking legal action against M&J Underground, declining to offer details as it’s now in litigation.

Trustee Jack Littrell said work would start as soon as possible, weather permitting.

Aldi update

Trustees approved a resolution to request a permit from the Illinois Department of Transportation for the village to allow improvements along Illinois Route 102 for the proposed Aldi grocery store.

The permit allows for a 35-foot-wide entrance from the highway into the business as well as other related improvements.

This will be the third Aldi store in Kankakee County. The others are located in Bradley and Kankakee. The Bourbonnais store would be two-tenths of a mile from the Jewel Osco, also located on Illinois 102 and a mile away from Kroger’s store, located on Armour Road.

The new store will be built on 3.5 acres. The planned approximate 20,000-square-foot store would be located on undeveloped land between the Bourbonnais Post Office and the Burger King restaurant.

Aldi officials said construction could begin in late spring or early summer. It takes five to six months to build the store. If all goes as planned, it would be open by late 2020.

Because the property has not been developed, the site would need to be checked for American Indian artifacts.

At the village’s Community and Economic Development Committee on Nov. 7, 2019, Van Mill said the proposed parcel was flagged by the Historic Preservation officers that it could be a site of historical significance, according to meeting minutes.

According to the minutes of the trustees’ Nov. 13 regular meeting, “trustees were told after reviewing some old files, it was found that there had been some information the village had about a historic site in this general location. That information is referenced in a village letter dating back to 1995. A study needed to be done to be sure we are not disturbing any historic sites.”

The board hired Prairie Archeology & Research from Springfield to do the archeological study at a cost of $2,200.

<strong>Police officer honored</strong>

Bourbonnais Police officer David Herberger was honored by Chief Jim Phelps as the department’s officer of the year for 2019.

Hergerger is currently working as the department’s officer with the Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group. He has been with the department since December 2011. His father, Dave, is the village’s assistant public works director.

“Thank you all for the opportunity for me and my family,” Herberger said. Herberger will leave KAMEG and return to the department in March.

“I look forward to Dave coming back, and with his experience, working with our younger officers,” Phelps said.