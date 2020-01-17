Another weekend possible winter weather

The area is under a winter weather advisory through Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Chicago forecast calls for mixed precipitation.

Snow is expected to fall after 3 p.m. today and continue into the evening, according to the NWS.

The snow will change over to sleet and freezing rain by late evening before becoming all rain overnight. Total wet snow and sleet accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of up to two-tenths of an inch are possible.

A lull in precipitation is expected Saturday morning before a strong cold front brings rapidly falling temperatures, scattered snow showers, and strong westerly winds gusts of 45 mph Saturday afternoon.

Sunday's high is expected to reach between 8 and 15 degrees. Sunday night's low will range between 1 and 14 degrees. Monday's high is expected to be 14 and 22 degrees with a low of minus 2 to 16 above zero.