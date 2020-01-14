No one injured in 3-vehicle accident in Iroquois County

Daily Journal staff report

CLIFTON — No one was injured in a three-vehicle accident that involved a school bus in Iroquois County on Monday.

According to Illinois State Police District 21, the accident occurred at 7:46 a.m. on Old Route 45 at 3100N Road just west of Central High School and Nash Middle School.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Reid Busick, 18, of Chebanse, was traveling east on 3100N Road at the intersection of Old Route 45. A 2000 Ford pickup was traveling north on Old Route 45. A Central Community School District Unit 4 school bus traveling west on 3100N Road stopped at the intersection of Old Route 45.

The Pontiac failed to yield the right of way to the pickup, causing the pickup to hit the Pontiac. The pickup then struck the school bus and a utility pole, which broke off and landed on the hood of the school bus.

A driver and two juveniles were aboard the bus.

Busick was issued a ticket for failure to yield the right of way at a stop intersection.