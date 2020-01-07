Kankakee United's first meeting set for Jan. 28

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — The first meeting for Kankakee United will be 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, in the third-floor meeting room of the Kankakee Public Library. The group plans to meet monthly on the last Tuesday of each month. Information on how to be involved with Kankakee United will be provided at Jan. 28 meeting.

The mission of Kankakee United is to reduce gun violence involving African-American boys and men younger than 25 years of age in Kankakee by uniting community resources to increase neighborhood engagement, address trauma-related concerns and remove employment barriers. Since the partnership between the city of Kankakee and Cities United began, a local leadership team was formed to help execute the goals of the Kankakee United plan.

“I want to thank all of the community stakeholders who participated in providing information and assisting with data collection,” Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong said. “As a result, the city of Kankakee adopted public safety strategies. Now it is time to engage our youth and community to work towards the goals of the Kankakee United plan.”

Linh Williams, executive assistant to the mayor, will be the new city lead for Kankakee United. To view the Kankakee United plan, visit citykankakee-il.gov

