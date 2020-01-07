Bourbonnais issues bonds for drainage and road projects

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved issuing $5 million in general obligation bonds during their Monday night meeting.

Nearly $900,000 of the bond issuance will fund drainage improvements along Route 45/52 and Burns Road. The drainage project will address flooding issues in that area and will make way for the proposed $22 million to $24 million Riverside Healthcare expansion project.

Riverside Healthcare announced plans to expand its Bourbonnais campus on Route 45/52 and Burns Road in December. The plan calls for the construction of a three-story, 75,000-square-foot medical office to house nearly 20 providers.

Construction could begin as early as May with the building ready for occupancy a mere 15 months later.

Bourbonnais trustees also approved a development agreement with Riverside Medical Center regarding the construction and improvements at Route 45/52 and Burns Road.

According to Bourbonnais officials, the property and the surrounding roadways are impacted by flooding caused by excessive stormwater accumulation.

“Riverside Healthcare plans on constructing a facility and one of the things we are assisting with is the drainage issue in that area,” village administrator Mike Van Mill said.

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore added, “This will help with drainage issues not only at the new Riverside Healthcare site, but in the nearby subdivisions and the flooding that occurs on Burns Road. There are a lot of benefits to this project.”

Through the construction process, Riverside will provide detention areas, retention areas and stormwater management areas for the stormwater generated by the development of the property.

The village will pay Riverside $896,200 for its portion of the detention areas, retention area and stormwater management improvements.

Bourbonnais will pay 50 percent of the total cost before Feb. 15. Twenty-five percent of the payment will be made upon completion of the construction and the remaining 25 percent will be paid within 30 days of the completion and approval of construction by the village engineer.

When construction is complete, Riverside will dedicate the stormwater management infrastructure to the village who will then be responsible for its maintenance and repairs.

To fund their portion of the project, Bourbonnais approved issuing the bonds. Funds from the bonds also will be used to re-surface Mooney Drive and other capital projects approved by the board.

Working with underwriters Bernardi Securities Inc. the 10-year debt service will be repaid along with the village’s four other outstanding bonds issued between 2012 and 2017.

Final pricing and the bond purchase agreement will be signed and final interest rates will be locked in at the end of this month before a final closing date in early February.