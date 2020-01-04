Jack Klasey: Alpiner was the “Play ball!” Playground

What is the common thread connecting one of Kankakee’s oldest parks with one of the city’s oldest church buildings?

Limestone — in the form of building blocks cut from a one-time quarry (today’s Alpiner Park) that were used to erect the First Baptist Church (now Wildwood Church of the Nazarene) on the northeast corner of Court Street and Indiana Avenue.

The church and several other downtown buildings were constructed with stone from that quarry in the early 1860s. Operated by a man named Davis Woodward, the quarry was located along the east bank of the Kankakee River, south of the mouth of Soldier Creek.

The quarry ceased operation, probably in the late 1800s, and by the second decade of the 1900s, was being filled in to become what was then called West Side Park. A Kankakee Republican article from July 1912, noted that a team of horses “hitched to a wagon used in hauling dirt to the West Side park, where an abandoned quarry is being filled” had become frightened and fallen into the partly-filled pit. They were not seriously injured.

The name “Alpiner” became associated with West Side Park during a meeting of the Kankakee City Council in December 1911. The city’s newly elected mayor, Ben Alpiner, announced he would donate $500 to buy playground equipment to be installed in West Side Park.

“In offering the $500 the mayor put several strings to the offer,” reported the Republican, “the principal one being that the playground ... should be known as the ‘Sol Alpiner Public Playground.’” (Sol Alpiner, the mayor’s father, had been a prominent businessman, operating a cigar-making factory and store).

The other “strings” attached to the offer were that the city would pay the costs of maintaining the playground, and that a three-member committee would be established to “look after and take care of the Sol Alpiner playground.” One committee member would be the senior alderman from the 3rd Ward, the second would be appointed by the city’s Commercial Association and the third would be appointed by the Kankakee Federation of Labor.

In 1925, control of the city’s parks was transferred to a new Kankakee Park District created by voters. Two years later, a $100,000 bond issue was approved to develop Alpiner and the newly acquired Bird Park on the opposite bank of the Kankakee River. A 1928 Republican article laid out some of the improvements to be made at Alpiner: an enlarged and updated playground, a walking path, tennis courts (which could be flooded to form ice-skating rinks in the winter) and an “adequate lighting system for the entire ground.”

Most significant was the sentence reading, “A baseball diamond will be laid out and a grandstand of 1500 capacity will be built.” From the late 1920s until today, the “baseball diamond” would be Alpiner Park’s most prominent and most intensively used feature.

A display in the Kankakee County Museum’s “Century of Sports” exhibit sums up the role that the park played in the city’s athletic history: “For a span of 20 years — from 1936 to 1956 — Kankakee’s Alpiner Park baseball diamond was the place to be on Sunday afternoons. The attraction was the West Side Boosters baseball team, an organization that drew as many as 3,000 fans to games at the peak of its popularity in the 1940s.” The Boosters fielded both baseball and softball teams, composed mostly of men in their late teens and twenties.

After the advent of televised professional baseball and other factors caused the popularity of the Boosters’ games to fade in the late 1950s, the Alpiner baseball facility’s focus shifted to youth sports teams.

In January 1980, it appeared that Alpiner’s seven-decade history as a park might come to an end: St. Mary’s Hospital, neighboring the park on the east, offered to buy the property for $375,000. The hospital wanted to acquire the land for parking lots and future building expansion.

Park District officials initially seemed favorable to the idea, stating that aside from Pony League baseball games during the summer months, “the park really hasn’t been used that much.” They said that the baseball games could be moved to Beckman Park, and that they could “use the money to spread improvements throughout the district.”

A public outcry eventually caused the sale to fall through. Some 14 years later, however, the hospital and the park district reached an agreement that benefited both organizations. In April 1994, St. Mary’s announced that it would contribute $270,000 to a “Save Alpiner Park” campaign started by the ElksPony League.

The funds, combined with the money raised by the League and an appropriation by the Park District, would pay for renovation of the baseball field and spectator seating, replacement of the concession stand/press box building and building expanded parking areas along the south and east sides of the field. The parking areas would be used by baseball spectators during games, and by hospital employees at other times.

Today, the more-than-century-old facility continues to echo with the sounds of children enjoying its playground, and the umpire’s cry of “Play ball!”