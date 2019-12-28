Heard on the Street: Nominate your favorite local businesses

Honor your favorite local businesses by nominating them in the first-ever <strong>Daily Journal Readers’ Choice Awards</strong>.

The public is invited to nominate their favorite local businesses in categories such as children and education, dining, entertainment, health and beauty, home services, places, shopping and vehicle dealer and services.

Once the nomination period ends, the public is again invited to vote for their favorite in each of the categories, Jan. 15 through Jan. 28.

Winners in each category will be announced and featured in the Daily Journal in February.

Visit <strong>daily-journal.com/readerschoice</strong> to nominate businesses.

•••

<strong>Olivet Nazarene University</strong> recently reimagined and revamped the <strong>Department of Computer Science and Emerging Technologies</strong>, formerly known as the Department of Computer Science.

Based on the advice of industry leaders, the Council of Software Programmers and the University’s CSET Advisory Council, the Walker School of Engineering and Technology decided to modify requirements, expand course concentrations and add more certification options.

Changes to the curriculum and degree requirements will go into effect for the fall 2020 semester.

The program changes also will incorporate the university’s cybersecurity lab, housed in Reed Hall of Science.

Olivet’s department of CSET is an Amazon AWS Academy offering courses in cloud foundations, cloud architecture and cloud development. Students can pursue certifications in CompTIA Network+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Server+, CompTIA Linux+, AWS-CDA, AWS-CP, AWS-CSA, EC-CIH and EC-CEH and will become familiar with Python, Java, PHP, C and Assembly languages.

ONU offers three degrees in the department, a bachelor of arts degree in computing technology, a bachelor of science degree in computer science and emerging technologies and a bachelor of science degree in cybersecurity.

•••

<strong>OAK Orthopedics,</strong> with offices in Bradley, Frankfort, New Lenox and Watseka, now offers diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive surgery using <strong>NanoScope</strong> by Arthrex.

This surgical technology, nano arthroscopy, an even less invasive form of arthroscopy, uses a small camera to find and repair joint problems.

For decades, arthroscopy has provided patients with a minimally invasive joint repair treatment option. Now, nano arthroscopy offers the next step in efficient and precision care for joint injuries and conditions.

The NanoScope is even smaller and more flexible than traditional arthroscopes, and OAK Orthopedics use it as a diagnostic tool with alternative views and a treatment tool.

“This technology is going to optimize what we can do for our patients,” said fellowship trained sports medicine surgeon Dr. Michael Corcoran of OAK Orthopedics. “From navigating a tight or curved joint area to being able to access areas that are difficult to visualize even with an MRI, the NanoScope allows surgeons to see and treat problems in a more efficient way.”

Visit <strong>oakortho.com</strong> for more information.