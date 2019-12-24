After 50 years, Kerouac retires as Santa

After breaking his pelvis in a car crash, Tom Kerouac spent nearly four weeks at St. Mary’s Hospital in April 1969.

When he saw all the child patients, the 16-year-old Kerouac asked the hospital’s Catholic nuns if Santa Claus came to see them. The nuns shook their heads no.

“I told them, ‘Santa is going to be here this year,’” recalled Kerouac. “And I did it. I put together a suit later that year, and I handed out candy canes to all the kids.”

But Kerouac didn’t stop there. A nun asked him if he would visit the older patients downstairs. It only took three rooms on that floor for Kerouac to realize his calling as Santa Claus.

“An old lady was laying in bed. When I walked over to her, she raised up,” Kerouac said. “She wanted to give Santa a hug. So, I gave her a hug. When I got to the elevator, the nun told me that was the first time that woman moved in six months. From that point on, I started doing this.”

Now 50 years later, Kerouac is preparing for his final Christmas Eve as Santa Claus. Tonight, the 66-year-old former Bourbonnais resident will visit six families and deliver presents for the final time.

“It has been so rewarding watching the kids and grownups over the years,” Kerouac said. “When I walk into a nursing home, it’s like they are a bunch of little kids again. Everyone loves Santa.”

Growing up, Kerouac cherished his family’s tradition of buying a real Christmas tree. He fondly remembers how his father would take him and his siblings to midnight Mass on Christmas Eve and how they would return to presents underneath their tree.

His Christmas spirit grew after his stay at St. Mary’s Hospital. As a teenage Santa, the 1971 Westview High School graduate rounded out his belly with a pillow and used his father’s slip-on boots to play Saint Nick.

“It was hard to find a suit back then,” Kerouac said. “But I made it work. All the kids at school knew I played Santa Claus, but they couldn’t believe it. I always kept to myself.”

Kerouac has worked every Christmas Eve for the past 50 years. Every year after Thanksgiving, he would collect letters from kids. On Christmas Eve, he would have a family member drive him around so that he could deliver presents. He would even stop by his mother’s house for a quick picture.

All four of his children knew the big secret about Santa Claus. In fact, Kerouac’s children’s teachers often called him around Christmastime.

“Their teachers would say, ‘Mr. Kerouac, we have a problem. Your kids are telling everyone that you are Santa,’” Kerouac said with a laugh. “I told them, ‘I have been Santa since they were born, and I will continue to be Santa.’”

And, he has for several generations of families, including the Azzurelli family in Kankakee, whom he started visiting in 1979.

“I have watched their kids have kids, and their kids’ kids have kids,” Kerouac said. “I’ve held so many new babies. It just doesn’t stop. I’ve seen three generations or more. It’s just absolutely amazing to see all these kids grow up.”

That kind of family history has helped Kerouac master the art of being Santa over the years. Talking to parents about their children’s behavior throughout the year is part of his craft.

“I would tell the kids that they did such and such,” Kerouac said with a laugh. “It stuns them. They would ask, ‘How do you know that?’ I would tell them, ‘I’m Santa Claus.’”

Santa Claus has become an interchangeable part of Kerouac’s identity. As he reflected on his 50 years as Santa — while in costume — Monday afternoon at the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, several people approached him by saying, “Hey, Tom. How’s it going?”

“Even when I am not in the costume, people will come up to me and ask, ‘Hey, Santa. How is it going?’” Kerouac said with a chuckle.

But that will soon change.

This year, Kerouac, who retired from Raspolich Material Co. in Kankakee after 30 years in 2008, moved to Missouri with his wife, Misty. He returned to the area on Sunday to complete his 50th year as Santa Claus.

After tonight, he will pass his Santa suit down to his 56-year-old brother, Bobby Kerouac. Bobby started helping his brother on and off as a driver about 30 years ago.

Last year, Bobby started accompanying his brother as Buddy the Elf, based on the movie starring Will Ferrell, to learn the art of being Santa Claus.

“You can’t just walk into someone’s house as a normal guy,” Bobby said. “You have to be a character. Then, a light came on. I bought a Buddy the Elf costume and helped my brother.”

Bobby was shocked when his brother talked about hanging up the Santa cap last Thanksgiving. But after a half dozen trial runs as Santa, Bobby is ready to take over the reins on Santa’s sleigh.

“The first one I did was last year for the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club,” Bobby said. “Tommy sensed that his grandkids had picked up on his voice, so I gave it a try. I was terrified. I was scared. But, I am a character myself. So, I did it. To see the look on those kids’ faces was heartwarming.”

And after 50 years, Kerouac is ready to spread his Christmas cheer by passing off his suit.

“It’s just something that’s in me,” he said. “When it comes to this time of the year, putting this suit on changes my life. It’s what I was supposed to do. It has been amazing.”