Model train cars celebrate Kankakee

Model trains and Christmas have been linked together in America for more than a century.

Generations ago, department stores would have layouts in store windows. Today, there are folks who put a circle of track around the base of their Christmas tree. Even those without an operating train can buy a holiday DVD celebrating the Christmas history of model trains.

With that in mind, the Kankakee Model Railroad Club has a holiday tradition of creating an HO Gauge train car every Christmas that celebrates Kankakee history and serves as the club’s only fundraiser for the year.

Money raised maintains and upgrades the club’s layouts, located in the north end of the Kankakee train station, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The south end of the same building still is used by Amtrak.

This year’s car — the 11th in the series — is a gray boxcar lettered for the Kankakee Daily Journal, the name of the newspaper from 1945-73. The HO cars represent Kankakee in the 1950s era.

The cars are $30 assembled, or $25 in a kit form if you want to put it together yourself. You have to be adept at working with small parts. The car will roll nicely on a working HO layout or can be a conversation piece on your mantel or bookshelf.

A total of 150 cars have been ordered, and when they are gone, they are gone. There still are limited numbers of five of the previous cars: Gohlke Coal, a brick red hopper; Bear Brand, a red boxcar (Bear Brand was a sock factory in Kankakee); Kankakee, Beaverville and Southern, a green grain car; Kankakee Foundry, a black gondola; and Shaeffer Piano, a blue boxcar (Kankakee had a piano factory where Valspar now is located).

Now retired and no longer available are: Radeke Beer (Kankakee’s brewery), Kankakee Packing, Kankakee Ice, Maple Lawn Dairy and John Panozzo Produce.

The cars can be purchased when the museum is open: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. While you’re there, tour the museum. Admission is free, with a suggested donation of $2.

“It still amazes us that so many people don’t know we are here,” said longtime member Steve McCabe, club secretary and retired deputy fire chief from Limestone Township. McCabe is also one of the club volunteers who staff the museum.

“We can get 15 people some weekends, 50 some other weekends,” he said.

They get out-of-town visitors who want to see all the Kankakee museums. Other visitors include railroad buffs and retirees and families with children. Attendance goes up at Christmastime and also when there is any special downtown activity.

The museum includes working N, HO and O Scale layouts. All are under constant revision and improvement, with a lot of local touches. The N Scale has a Metra commuter train, the type taken by many Kankakee County commuters. The HO layout has a Radeke Brewery, Kankakee Packing, a Paramount Theatre and a new Nucor Steel mill. On O Scale, Illinois Central trains circle the town, with a Kankakee trolley running through it. The walls of the museum include tons of train memorabilia, including calendars, railroad china, timetables and tickets and photos.

The tour also includes stops inside a Pullman car, originally from the Santa Fe, and a Union Pacific caboose. Both sit on the track north of the museum. Also open to the public is a barn housing an old Kankakee trolley. The work of trolley restoration is about 90 percent complete, according to Jim Homan, a volunteer and New York Central retiree. The trolley is a living landmark. Kankakee had its last active trolley run Nov. 30, 1932.

McCabe and Homan say plans already are underway for the 1920 Christmas car, possibly a cattle car from the defunct Kankakee and Seneca Railroad. That line was abandoned in 1933.