KC-CASA hosts yoga for healing

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee County Center Against Sexual Assault (KC-CASA) will hold Yoga for Healing, a restorative trauma-focused yoga.

The free 4-week series will begin Thursday, Jan. 9, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the KC-CASA office, 1440 W. Court St. Kankakee. It will be facilitated by Kristin Giacchino, a trauma-informed yoga teacher.

Each session offers participants a safe space to improve the relationship between body and mind through gentle stretches, meditation and connection to the present moment. All levels are welcome, no experience needed.

Space is limited. RSVP by emailing yoga@kc-casa.org. Priority will be given to those who RSVP. For more information, contact Kristin at 815-932-7273 ext. 227 or email yoga@kc-casa.org.