Long-running dispute putting county behind on bills

KANKAKEE — Some $700,000 of Kankakee County government bills were paid after special action Thursday by the county board’s Finance Committee.

At issue is the long-running dispute between Kankakee County Auditor Jake Lee and other members of the county administration as to who can and should be approving and paying the bills.

Regardless of the dispute, county board Chairman Andy Wheeler, R-Kankakee, said the county has worked too hard and too long to have its credit rating harmed by bills being 120 days or more past due.

By 12-0 votes, the committee moved ahead to pay $707,867 worth of bills. On Dec. 11, the county paid just more than $628,000 of bills — about $360,000 of which was for healthcare insurance and another $234,000 for bond payments.

In the county’s about $33 million annual general budget, it has monthly bills ranging from $1.5 million to $5 million.

The bills included money due for property and liability insurance, vehicle leases, computer software and licensing and even bulletproof vests.

Lee repeatedly has stated the county is violating the law as it relates to the auditor’s office and the duties, powers and functions imposed on the office by the state of Illinois.

Lee first raised this issue in December 2016, and it has been a point of contention ever since.

The county board made adjustments to the bill-paying procedure a year ago, but Lee continues to maintain the process operates outside the law.

“The administration switched the procedure to satisfy their own conscience, not satisfy the law,” Lee said after Thursday’s meeting. “I was not included in any of that [adjustment] process. They must follow the law. They are over complicating a very simple issue,” Lee said.

The auditor said his office should have the accounting computer software and staff so it can carry out the function of making sure all county expenses are correct and paid.

Currently, much of that function resides in the finance department. Lee said the county administration would like the auditor’s office to be little more than enter financial data into the computer system.

That function, he said, is not what he was elected to do or oversee.

Because of the impasse, the auditor is not certifying expenses because, he said, the county is acting outside state law.

Whichever side an observer might fall on this issue, bills must be paid, Wheeler said.

“It’s bizarre,” Wheeler said after the meeting. “[Lee is] doing the review, he’s just not putting them into the system.”

Thus, Wheeler said, paying bills becomes an emergency.

“We can’t meet every day or every two weeks to do this,” Wheeler contended. “These are our local businesses. They need to be paid. This is not Andy vs. Jake. Every [department] leader in the county has vendors who are not being paid.”

County Treasurer Nick Africano said this type of action can have real-world consequences for the county’s vendors.

“[Late payments] can mean the difference between success and failure for a small business,” he said.

He said small business cannot — and should not — be forced to wait three or four months to wait for payment on products or services from a government entity.