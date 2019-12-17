Birthday girl passes blessings unto others

Nevermind a birthday party.

This is not a notion expected from most 9-year-olds, but Kennedy Middle Schooler Imani Thomas-Springer asked for just that.

In lieu of a party ahead of her 10th birthday on Dec. 18, Imani asked for help gathering donations to give back to the needy and homeless in the area.

Her teachers and classmates, as well as neighbors, churches and family, rallied behind her request. Her friend, Anthony Marquez, 11, of Peotone, also joined in, rallying his circle of friends and family to donate and help as well.

On Dec. 7, Imani and Anthony led a group of more than 20 friends and family members in preparing 75 gift bags, filled with the donated items, at a rented space at the Knights of Columbus. Items ranged from socks, toothbrushes and razors to small books, children’s toys and blankets. The group also handed out sandwiches.

“I hope people feel happy when they get one of the bags,” Imani said. “I hope they feel good knowing someone was thinking of them.”

This isn’t the first time Imani has shown a knack for giving back.

Two years ago, on her bus ride home, she gifted the coat off her back to a classmate after learning they didn’t have one. She’s also given away her socks, said her mother, Vicki Springer.

“She’s always thinking about helping other people,” Springer said. “I never know what it will be next, but it makes me proud.”

The family hopes to continue the inaugural event, coined “Blessings in a Bag”’ in the coming years.