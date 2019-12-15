Police searching for suspect in Iroquois County murders

WATSEKA — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man suspected of murdering two people this week in Iroquois County.

Matthew W. Borden, 43, of Melvin, is wanted on two counts for first degree murder. Borden also is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for a probation violation.

On Saturday, Iroquois County Sheriff’s police found the body of 50-year-old Brian D. Musk, of Milford, while investing a burglary at Milford Auto Parts.

On Friday, a passerby found the body of 54-year-old Pamela Williams, of Martinton, southwest of Sheldon.

The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office identified Borden as a person of interest in the murders of Musk and Williams.

Borden remains at large. His bond was set at $2 million.