Community Happenings

Save the date for Watseka FFA event

WATSEKA — The Watseka FFA will host its annual scholarship auction Sunday, Jan. 19, at Watseka Community High School. The public is invited to the pork chop dinner beginning at noon. The auction begins at 1 p.m. Salvation Army receives 2nd gold coin donation

BRADLEY — The Salvation Army of Kankakee County received a 2009 one-ounce gold coin in the red kettle at Hobby Lobby in Bradley the week of Dec. 6. This was the second gold coin of the Christmas season given by an anonymous donor.The Salvation Army’s red kettles are at a variety of locations until noon on Christmas Eve. This year’s red kettle goal is $105,000.

Donations can be made at a red kettle or mailed to the Salvation Army, 148 N. Harrison Ave., P.O. Box 1764, Kankakee, IL 60901.

Call for artists at Kankakee gallery

KANKAKEE — Yellow Elephant Gallery, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Suite 100, Kankakee, invites artists to submit works for a coming exhibit, Lyrics as Art. Submission deadline is Jan. 4. The show will run Jan. 9-25.

Artists are invited to submit up to three original pieces of work that reflect the art of lyrics and their impact.

Works can be words themselves or any art inspired by the words, the music or a combination of the two.

Entries should examine the art of lyrics in music and the public’s love of them.

The exhibit is open to all artists. All work must be original art related to the theme, completed within the last year and not previously exhibited. Art can be any 2D or 3D medium, including but not limited to photography, paint, sculpture, drawing, pottery or video.A nonrefundable entry fee of $30 is required from each artist for each submitted piece at the time of submission.

Five dollars of each entry fee supports the Kankakee Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra. To enter or for more information, visit yellowelephantgallery.com.Sock drive planned at Bennett-Curtis House

GRANT PARK — The Bennett-Curtis House in Grant Park, in conjunction with its Holiday at Hogwarts Wizard-themed dining, is hosting a Dobby’s Sock Drive.

Donations of new pairs or packages of socks will be collected through Jan. 2 at the Bennett-Curtis House and Northfield Square Mall by the Bennett-Curtis House’s Harry Potter-themed tree in center court.

Socks will be donated to the Salvation Army in Kankakee.

Those who donate, take a photo by the Harry Potter tree and tag The Bennett-Curtis House using #DobbysSockDrive, will be entered to win a complimentary ticket to a Wizard Dinner at The Bennett-Curtis House.

Those who attend a Holiday at Hogwarts event and bring socks will receive a First Year Potion Drink to use at the Cauldron Bar during the themed dinner.Donation drive aims to keep all warm

KANKAKEE — During December, Ideal Solution Weight Loss — Kankakee will collect thermal/insulated gloves, hats, socks and scarves for Our Shepherd’s Clothing Closet. All items will be donated to the local homeless population.

Donations can be dropped off at 805 N. Kennedy Drive Suite B, Kankakee during the following hours: Monday and Wednesday, 7 a.m. to noon and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Saturday, 7 to 11 a.m.Historical society hosts open house

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society Christmas open house will be 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Letourneau Home/Museum, 708-714 Stratford Drive E., Bourbonnais.

The public is invited to tour the museum’s artifacts, view the old-fashioned Christmas tree with gifts displayed and enjoy holiday refreshments.

Those who attend the Christmas open house also will have a chance to pick the top BGHS news story/event of the past 10 years.

