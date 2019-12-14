Buckle up your phone: New law sets $1,000 fine

Last week, Bourbonnais Police Deputy Chief Dave Anderson was in a village vehicle while waiting at a stop light. The driver next to him was using her cellphone. Anderson motioned at her to put the phone down. She must have thought he was waving because she waved back.

He showed his badge. She acknowledged him, again.

Anderson then rolled down his window and told her of the steep fine that comes with texting while driving.

“I’m at a stop light,” she responded.

Anderson informed the driver that it was only legal if she was pulled off the side of the road and the vehicle was in park. When the light changed, she put the phone down and went on her way.

A few days, later the woman crossed paths with Anderson again, this time at a local store. She brought up the incident from the stop light, telling Anderson that he saved her life and that she vowed to put her phone down while driving.

While this one battle might have been won, police continue to fight the war on texting and driving.

“We hope it is a lesson learned,” Anderson said. “We are trying to save lives, those of the driver’s and others on the road. It is illegal to talk on the phone while you drive.”

Come July 1, 2020, police will have a new weapon in that fight thanks to state lawmakers.

Through House Bill 2386, any individual convicted of causing an accident resulting in serious injuries because of texting while driving will have their driver’s license suspended for one year and will face a fine of $1,000. The new law ups the ante from a 2018 law also aimed at ending texting and driving. Passed in 2018, House Bill 4846 counts first-time offenses of operating a handheld mobile device while driving as a moving violation which would appear on the offender’s driving record. A driver’s license is suspended if three moving violations are recorded.

The 2019 was legislation sponsored by State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, and inspired by a roadway incident in her district. A man lost a limb after a texting driver crashed into him. The 2018 law only provided for a $75 fine for the driver who caused the accident, Hammond said.

“The intent to put [the $1,000 fine] in the bill was to make people think twice about using a device while driving,” she said. “I did get slack from some colleagues in the House that it was too high. My response was, ‘How much is a [lost] limb to you?’”

Hammond said even if a vehicle does not have Bluetooth capabilities, “it is very affordable to have installed.”

A GROWING PROBLEM

So far this year, Anderson said Bourbonnais officers have issued 164 warnings and 73 citations to drivers for using a cellphone or holding it in their hands while driving.

According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, driving a vehicle while texting is six times more dangerous than driving while intoxicated. Each day, 10 people die in distracted-driving crashes.

Texting, whether sending or reading, takes a driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds, which is the equivalent of driving blind at 55 mph for the length of a football field (100 yards), according to the agency.

“It’s time for people to wake up and realize this is dangerous ... put the phone down, pay attention,” Anderson said.

Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Val Gunderson said 521 cellphone violation tickets were filed as of Dec. 11.

Gunderson is pleased the fine has been increased.

“As I have indicated in the past, there are far too many people being injured or killed on the roads of our county due to impaired or distracted drivers,” she said.

“It is important for the safety of our community traveling on our roads,” she said.

Drivers in Illinois are not allowed to operate a handheld device while the car is in drive:

There are exceptions such as:

• drivers who uses the device while parked on the side of the road;

• a law enforcement officer or operator of an emergency vehicle while performing his or her official duties;

• a driver using an electronic communication device for the sole purpose of reporting an emergency situation and continued communication with emergency personnel during the emergency situation;

• a driver using an electronic communication device in hands-free or voice-operated mode, which may include the use of a headset.