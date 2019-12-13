Locavore Farm part of state tourism program

<strong>Locavore Farm,</strong> of <strong>Grant Park,</strong> has gained some notable recognition once again.

Having been honored with <strong>The Daily Journal’s Innovator in Agriculture</strong> 2019 Progress Award early this year, the business recently was recognized by the <strong>Illinois Office of Tourism</strong>.

Locavore Farm was one of five new Illinois businesses to join the <strong>Illinois Made</strong> program.

Congratulations to owners <strong>Chris</strong> and <strong>Rachael Jones</strong>.

The 5-acre, family-run farm serves a wide variety of organically grown vegetables and pasture-raised pigs, chickens, goats and sheep.

Each summer, Chris and Rachael collaborate with chefs and other family farms within a 25-mile radius for their <strong>Dine on Land</strong> events, where visitors purchase a share of the harvest and experience its through a multi-course feast served at a 100-foot farm table.

Rachael said they hosted about 30 dinners in 2019 from May through the end of September.

“This was quite a surprise to us,” Rachael said of their inclusion to the tourism’s Illinois Made program. “There are so many great establishments on this list.”

The majority of those on the list are in the Chicagoland region, so being outside of that area and making the list makes the honor ever greater, she said.

Since opening in 2015, Rachael estimates there have hosted 15,000 people seeking a unique dining experience.

“To be recognized by the tourism bureau seeking out the best of what the Chicagoland has to offer is amazing. Our goal has always been bringing people out to rural America,” she said.

Each event offers signature wines, cocktails and craft beers, as well as live music, a farm tour, bonfire and more.

<strong>Staci Wilken</strong>, <strong>Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau</strong> executive director, said the Locavore’s host visitors from across the Midwest and share Kankakee County’s “homegrown goodness.”

“With a growing list of agritourism entrepreneurs, Locavore Farm has put Kankakee County on the map as a farm-to-table destination in Illinois,” Wilken said.

Started in 2016, the Illinois Made program spotlights the people, products and experiences unique in Illinois, inspiring travelers to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations around the state. To date, more than 150 makers have been included.

• • •

There is a new location where a cup of coffee and a pastry can be enjoyed in <strong>Kankakee County</strong>.

<strong>Divine Coffee Bar</strong>, inside <strong>Northfield Square mall</strong> across from the food court and near <strong>Cinemark Movies 10</strong>, opened Nov. 25. The location is operated by <strong>Adam Emling</strong>, 31, of <strong>Bourbonnais</strong>.

About 1,000 square feet in size, the location offers coffee, smoothies, lemonades, enhanced waters, pastries, cookies and more.

A 2006 graduate of <strong>Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School</strong>, Emling also operates <strong>Dynamite Designs</strong> in the same location. Dynamite Designs is a custom apparel and promotions business. The business creates and provides graphic designs on clothing for individuals, businesses or organizations.

Dynamite Designs has been in operation for three years, but opened in the mall in August.

So why is he in the mall? That question is easy for Emling to answer.

“I want to help save the mall. The mall needs help and I want to help,” he said.

The businesses are open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.

“Things are going OK. We’re getting the word out. We’ve already had a ton of repeat customers.”

• • •

One final note.

The <strong>Bradley Village Board</strong> recently joined the fuel purchasing program at the <strong>River Valley Mass Transit Distric</strong>t in an effort to save on the per-gallon fuel costs.

The program is working. <strong>Police Chief Don Barber</strong> reported to trustees the police department saved $1,800 in the first month and he anticipates the department saving $18,000 to $22,000 through the first year of participation.

In addition to police, the village’s public works and fire department fleets use the metro fueling location.

He said the village has been paying an average of $1.69 per gallon. Obviously, that is much cheaper than the $2.40 to $2.75 per gallon the rest of us are paying.

Fuel costs are reduced because metro purchases in bulk. It has the ability to store 1,500 gallons of gas and diesel at its <strong>St. George Road</strong> complex.

In addition to Bradley and metro bus system, <strong>Bourbonnais</strong> also gets its fuel at the location.