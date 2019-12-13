Shaw Local

Jingle Bell run raises over $35,000

By Daily Journal staff report

Winners of the 29th Jingle Bell 5K Run and Walk have been announced.

About 400 people participated in this year’s event, which raised more than $35,000 for the Arthritis Foundation of Kankakee County.

The fastest male time was clocked by Ben Morgan, of Kankakee, at 18:06.7. Andrea Clark, of Tinley Park, was the fastest woman at 22:41.6. You can find complete race results at itsrsacetime.com.

This year’s medical honoree was Dr. Rajeev Puri, a hip, knee, foot and ankle surgeon with OAK Orthopedics. The youth honoree was Breanna Page, 3, of Bonfield, who has been diagnosed with juvenile ideopathic arthritis. Breanna was given a new bicycle.

The top individual fundraiser was Avry Gray with $2,075. The fundraising teams were Breanna’s Bells with $4,025 and OAK Jingle Joggers with $3,770.

Taylor Harper claimed the titled of Ugliest Christmas Sweater, and a group from Manteno High School, who came dressed as candy canes and gingerbread men, were awarded Best Costumes. Also, Manteno claimed the honor of school with the most volunteers.