Jingle Bell run raises over $35,000

Daily Journal staff report

Winners of the 29th Jingle Bell 5K Run and Walk have been announced.

About 400 people participated in this year’s event, which raised more than $35,000 for the Arthritis Foundation of Kankakee County.

The fastest male time was clocked by Ben Morgan, of Kankakee, at 18:06.7. Andrea Clark, of Tinley Park, was the fastest woman at 22:41.6. You can find complete race results at itsrsacetime.com.

This year’s medical honoree was Dr. Rajeev Puri, a hip, knee, foot and ankle surgeon with OAK Orthopedics. The youth honoree was Breanna Page, 3, of Bonfield, who has been diagnosed with juvenile ideopathic arthritis. Breanna was given a new bicycle.

The top individual fundraiser was Avry Gray with $2,075. The fundraising teams were Breanna’s Bells with $4,025 and OAK Jingle Joggers with $3,770.

Taylor Harper claimed the titled of Ugliest Christmas Sweater, and a group from Manteno High School, who came dressed as candy canes and gingerbread men, were awarded Best Costumes. Also, Manteno claimed the honor of school with the most volunteers.