Bradley's audit shows surplus; village sees growing expenses

BRADLEY — Bradley’s 2018-19 just-completed audit showed the village had a budget year surplus by a scant $16,694.

Based on a $13.2 million budget, that figure represents a tiny surplus. But, as most would note, a surplus is better than a deficit.

Bradley’s finance director Rob Romo would agree with that statement as well but was quick to note during a presentation by the accounting firm of Lauterbach & Amen of Naperville at Monday’s Bradley Village Board meeting there are many things to be done within the village.

Romo noted three areas of attention: Crumbling village roads, lagging police and fire pension accounts, and expanding the fire force and department.

“These numbers are very misleading,” Romo said. “We are not addressing the core operations of the village. We can no longer not address these very important needs.

“We’ve been putting off things for so long that they are catching up to us,” he said.

Pension funds are a problem for many communities around the state. In Bradley, the police pension is funded at 60 percent, with $19.2 million in the fund. The fire pension is at 47 percent, with $1.3 million in assets.

The state is mandating all pension funds be at 90 percent funded by the year 2040.

The village streets are a matter of greater concern. Romo said the village maintains 73 miles of roads and only $400,000 — that from the village’s portion of the gas tax — is being spent annually and that number should be closer to $1.5 million.

He noted a sizable percentage of streets are in poor condition.

The village has indicated it wants a second fire station constructed within the next few years in the northeastern portion of the community and it would like four firefighters/paramedics added to the department.

Currently, the village has only one fire station, which is located next to the village hall along West Broadway Street.

