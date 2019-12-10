Bradley OKs extended alcohol serving hours

BRADLEY — Spurred on by the owners of the Hoppy Pig bar/restaurant, the Bradley Village Board OK’d the extension of Sunday alcohol serving hours at its board meeting Monday.

The board added two hours of serving time for Sunday by backing up the serving time from 10 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The matter was unanimously approved, and the change will go into effect this Sunday.

Based on a question from Trustee Bob Redmond, Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson noted that Hoppy Pig co-owner Tom Spellman was the only liquor-serving businessman to approach the village with this request.

However, the extra two hours on Sunday will apply to all alcohol-serving businesses within the village.

Hoppy Pig, 135 N. Kinzie Ave., is one of the more popular gathering locations in the village.

The change does not effect the remainder of the week as alcohol can be purchased at 6 a.m. the other six days of the week.

While making his request to the village board last month, Spellman reasoned that Sunday sales were lost because of the 10 a.m. alcohol-serving time.

He noted his Sunday morning customers would like a Bloody Mary or some other type of alcoholic drink with their morning dining.

By the time 10 a.m. rolled around, he said, many customers already had found other locations.

Spellman and his wife, Karen, have operated Hoppy Pig since November 2015.