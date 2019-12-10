A deadly problem: Kankakee County records 29 overdose deaths in 2019

The dark liquid poured into the man’s veins as the video played on Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner’s computer screen.

“Goodbye,” the 26-year-old Bourbonnais man said after injecting the fatal dose of fentanyl and cocaine. Then, the video, which was live streamed on social media, ended.

“It breaks my heart to see that happen because there is help out there,” Gessner said. “If somebody goes down or comes into the office right now, I know how to get them help. Several people have.”

The man was one of 29 people to die from an opioid overdose during the past year in Kankakee County. That matches last year’s overdose death total and is a significant drop off from the record 56 people who died from overdoses in 2017.

Nonetheless, fentanyl, a painkiller often prescribed to patients with terminal cancer and severe health conditions, remains a major concern in the area.

“You can see fentanyl is a big problem,” Gessner said. “Heroin is still around, but the combination of cocaine and fentanyl is deadly. You don’t know what you are getting. That’s what we are telling people. Is it really heroin? Is it really cocaine? Does it have fentanyl? It only takes a little bit of fentanyl to kill someone. It’s powerful and deadly.”

Gessner attributed the decline in overdose deaths over the past two years to education and accessibility. The coroner’s office has reached more than 7,000 people during the past couple years through high schools, businesses, churches and senior living facilities.

Area police also saved a record 28 people who overdosed by administering Narcan, which reverses the effects of opiates. That was 10 more saves than last year’s 18 and one more than the 27 saves in 2017.

However, that does not account for the countless saves by emergency responders and hospitals.

“Our case loads on overdoses are down considerably,” Gessner said. “I still hear Narcan is being used considerably. We have been teaching people how to use that. It’s more open to the public. I think that has cut down the overdoses. People at their own houses have the Narcan and are able to administer it.”

Here is a breakdown of data from the coroner’s office’s 2019 fiscal year, which ran from Dec. 1, 2018 through Nov. 30, 2019:

Age

The age of people who died from overdoses ranged from a 20-year-old man to a 72-year-old woman, with the average age at 42 years old.

The deadliest age group were people in their 30s with eight overdose deaths. People in their 20s, 40s and 50s each had six overdose deaths.

The most common ages of overdose deaths were 36, 44 and 55 years old. Each age counted for three overdose deaths, bringing the median age to 43.

Gender

Unlike past years, women accounted for more overdose deaths than men. Sixteen women died compared to 13 men. The average age of men who died from overdoses was 37.6 years old. The average age for women was 46.2 years old.

Ethnicity

White people accounted for 25 overdose deaths, and African Americans accounted for four overdose deaths.

Relationship status

Single people accounted for 14 overdose deaths followed by 10 people who were married, three people who were divorced and two people who were widowed.

Education

Most of the people who died from overdoses had at least a high school diploma.

Sixteen people had a high school diploma, and three had some college experience. Four people had an associate degree. Two others had a bachelor’s degree.

Four people did not graduate from high school.

Residency

A person’s residency doesn’t account for what town they died in. So, it doesn’t necessarily indicate which town has a more concentrated problem with opiates.

However, Bourbonnais and Kankakee each had the most residents who died for overdoses with eight. Manteno had four residents died, followed by three Momence residents who died. Aroma Park and Bradley had two residents die, and Essex and St. Anne each had one.

Time of death

September was the deadliest month for overdoses with six, followed by October with five and May with four. The rest of the months were fairly spread out.

“It seems like every time KAMEG or state police get a big bust, it settles down for a while,” Gessner said. “Then, it gets big again.”

Tuesday was the deadliest day for overdose deaths with eight, followed by Monday with six. Thursday, Friday and Saturday each accounted for four deaths. Two people died on Sundays, and one died on Wednesday.

Fallout

Gessner is running unopposed for another four-year term as coroner. While the past couple years are significant dropoff from 2017’s record 56 overdose deaths, he isn’t satisfied.

“I still want to work in my next four years to stay out in the public and bring those numbers down,” he said. “One is too many.”

However, Gessner sees a challenge ahead with recreational marijuana set to become legal in Illinois on Jan. 1.

“I’m afraid overdose deaths will go up,” said Gessner, who in the past has called marijuana a gateway drug. “That’s my feeling on it, after watching all the other states. Fatal numbers have gone up accident wise. I’m for medical marijuana. I’m not opposed to that, but I am against recreational use.”

Gessner plans on cutting overdose deaths by continuing to educate the community on the matter. He also has connected people who are addicted to opioids with rehab facilities, thanks to help from former addict and renowned speaker Tim Ryan.

“We are getting other counties in on grants to fund solutions to this problem,” Gessner said. “We are all working together to solve it.”

<strong>Overdose deaths by year</strong>

Year Overdose Deaths

2015 25

2016 36

2017 56

2018 29

2019 29

<strong>Overdose deaths by age group</strong>

20-29 6

30-39 8

40-49 6

50-59 6

60-69 2

70-79 1

Youngest: 20

Oldest: 72

Average: 42

Median: 43

Mode: 36, 44, 55

<strong>Deaths by gender</strong>

Women 16

Men 13

<strong>Deaths by ethnicity</strong>

White 25

Black 4

<strong>Deaths per relationship status</strong>

Single 14

Married 10

Divorced 3

Widowed 2

<strong>Education</strong>

Some high school 4

High school diploma 16

Some college 3

Associate degree 4

Bachelor's degree 2

<strong>Deaths per month</strong>

December (2018) 2

January 0

February 3

March 1

April 2

May 4

June 2

July 2

August 1

September 6

October 5

November 1

<strong>Deaths by day of week</strong>

Monday 6

Tuesday 8

Wednesday 1

Thursday 4

Friday 4

Saturday 4

Sunday 2