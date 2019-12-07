6 in the race for 40th District post

KANKAKEE — Recently appointed State Sen. Patrick Joyce will have plenty of company on the March 2020 primary ballot to represent the 40th State Senate district.

Joyce, the son of former 17-year State Sen. Jerry Joyce, will be opposed by four other Democratic Party hopefuls in the March 17 primary.

In addition to the five Democrats, one Republican candidate has filed.

Until recently, the 40th District was represented by Sen. Toi Hutchinson, D-Olympia Fields. However, Hutchinson resigned to oversee the state’s recreational marijuana program.

Joyce, 57, of Essex, was appointed in early November by Democratic Party officials.

The 40th District includes much of Kankakee County, a portion of Grundy County, and the suburban communities of Frankfort, New Lenox, Manhattan, Chicago Heights, Flossmoor, University Park, Olympia Fields and others southern Cook County communities.

Kankakee County has the largest portion of the district’s population — about 40 percent — and Will County residents another 25 percent.

Democrats who have filed for the March primary include Marta Perales, 49, of Momence. Parales works as an advocate for the Southland Friends of Labor. She also is the volunteer communications secretary for the Kankakee Democratic Central Committee.

Perales was defeated in the November 2018 election by Colton Ekhoff for the Kankakee County Board District 2 post.

Other Dems filing are:

• Lori Wilcox, of Chicago Heights. Wilcox is the Chicago Heights City Clerk.

• Monica Gordon, of Flossmoor. Gordon is executive director of the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus Foundation.

• David E. Morgan, of Olympia Fields.

On the Republican Party portion of the ballot, only Eric Wallance, of Flossmoor, has filed. The 40th District is largely controlled by Democrats.

Before Hutchinson’s tenure, the district was represented by Debbie Halvorson of Crete. Halvorson, who served in the state senate from 1997-2009, left that role when she became a U.S. Representative for the 11th Congressional District.

Halvorson, who served two years as a congresswomen, was defeated in the 2012 election by Jesse Jackson Jr., in the then-newly redistricted 2nd Congressional District.