Second new bank coming Manteno

<strong>Manteno</strong> recently lost its <strong>HomeStar Bank</strong> when the institution was purchased by <strong>Midland States Bank</strong>.

The village was down one of its mainstays. However, that move has triggered two others and Manteno now will have one more bank within its borders than it did when the year began.

In addition to the recent announcement <strong>Peoples Bank of Kankakee County</strong> was establishing a location in the village, now <strong>National Bank of St. Anne</strong> has announced it will be opening a <strong>National Bank of Manteno</strong> within the village.

National Bank will be leasing about 3,600 square feet of space, which was formerly the <strong>Family Video</strong> location, 102 S. Creek Drive.

The bank will be the middle occupant of the about 6,000-square-foot building. The bank will be bordered by <strong>Pizza Hut</strong> and <strong>Jimmy Johns</strong>.

National Bank president <strong>Edward Meier</strong> noted the bank has a temporary location in Manteno at 1004 Lincoln Drive and the former Family Video site should be ready for customers by late February or early March.

Meier also is the son-in-law of <strong>Manteno Mayor Tim Nugent</strong>.

Peoples Bank also is using a temporary location at 68 N. Oak St. in downtown Manteno while a new branch office is constructed in the <strong>South Creek</strong> business district.

A 1999 graduate of <strong>Bishop McNamara Catholic High School</strong>, Meier has been a Manteno resident since 2005. He said the HomeStar merger created an opportunity.

“We felt HomeStar’s exit left a void. They were a local community banking pillar,” he said. “We’re not recreating the wheel when it comes to banking. Banking is about people and contacts. The relationships built are so important.”

Because the bank is the center occupant of the building, Meier noted a drive-thru window will be constructed at the front of the building.

National Bank of St. Anne has been a part of that community since 1948. The bank was started by Meier’s great-grandfather and was operated under that ownership group until 2007, when Meier and other local investors purchased it.

•••

Better late than never. This news item slipped past me, but I did not want to let it go without a mention.

<strong>Main Street Momence</strong> executive director <strong>Janine Gubbins Loftus</strong> recently left the organization for which she had been the face of for more than 20 years.

Loftus, a 1981 graduate of <strong>Grant Park High School</strong>, took a teaching position at <strong>Lorenzo Smith Grade School</strong> in <strong>Pembroke Township</strong>.

“I always planned on going back to teaching. This opportunity came up in August, and I just couldn’t pass it up,” she said. “Education and teaching have always been a real love of mine ... but so has Main Street Momence.

“It was hard to leave, but I always knew I would get back to teaching.”

Loftus was the driving force behind numerous events and programs in downtown Momence. She, however, was quick not to take all the credit.

“Without the support of the local businesses and residents, we wouldn’t have gotten anything done. I’ve been blessed to have worked with many giving and wonderful people over the years.”

Loftus joined Main Street, a not-for-profit dedicated to revitalizing downtown Momence, as a volunteer and it eventually turned into a career.

The nine-member board of directors for Main Street is hoping to have an executive director named during the first part of 2020.