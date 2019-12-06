Event helps local musicians, food banks

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Local musicians are invited to attend a free recycle and restring event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at King Music Inc. on Broadway in Bradley.

Sponsored by D’Addario and international recycling company TerraCycle, musicians can bring any used instrument strings for recycling and get their electric or acoustic guitars restrung with D’Addario NYXL or Nickel Bronze Acoustic strings.

Old strings collected during the event will be recycled through Playback, D’Addario’s free, national recycling program. In exchange for the restringing, King Music asks that visitors bring in six nonperishable food items that will be donated to the Knights of Columbus Notre Dame Council 7072.

“We’ve been searching for a solution for old string reuse after installing a new set on a guitar, so it’s great that D’Addario and TerraCycle are helping dealers confront this issue,” said store owner Benjamin King. “Recycling these strings, regardless of brand-name, will greatly minimize our store’s landfill contribution.”

Musicians interested in recycling through Playback can go to daddario.com/playback. For more information on the recycle and restring event, call King Music Inc. at 815-935-3222.