Fire destroys Bradley home

BRADLEY — Four people escaped a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Bradley on Tuesday morning. One of the occupants, a teen, jumped from the second floor to escape the fire, Interim Bradley Fire Chief Jim Keener said. He was not injured.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call from the house in the 100 block of North Quincy Avenue at 4:54 a.m. Flames were showing out of the second floor when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters from eight departments battled the blaze. One firefighter was treated and released from the hospital, Keener said.

Keener said the house was a “total loss,” and the occupants are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The house was demolished Tuesday afternoon.

A neighboring house was damaged by the fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

It was unknown if the house had working detectors, Keener said.

“This is a reminder that people should have working smoke detectors in their homes,” he said. “If people need assistance, they can call their local fire department.”