Community Calendar: Nov. 27, 2019

Through Dec. 7

U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive, drop off at McColly Real Estate, McColly Bennett Real Estate and McColly Rosenboom Real Estate offices throughout the region. Toy distribution includes Kankakee and Iroquois counties, among others in the region. Any new, unwrapped toy or book is accepted.

Medicare open enrollment for senior citizens, Volunteer Services of Iroquois County will assist senior citizens with this difficult decision. Their office is at 1001 E. Grant, Watseka, phone 815-432-5785.

Throughout December

Gallery of Trees, Kankakee County Museum. Opens at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and continues to be open during regular museum hours throughout December with the exception of Dec. 24, 25 and 31. Suggested donation of $2 per person. Vote on your favorite Disney-themed tree. Over 30 trees decorated by non-profit organizations. Feel free to take photos.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist invites all for a free Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m. at Lisieux Pastoral Center, 370 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee. Carryouts available and delivery for shut-ins and those with disabilities. Information at 815-549-2327.

Friday, Nov. 29

Watseka Lighted Christmas Parade, 7 p.m. Theme “Homemade Christmas.” Tree lighting 6:30 p.m. next to the Watseka Post Office. Santa will meet with kids after the parade, by Walnut Street. For his Christmas season schedule in Watseka, visit watsekachamber.org. Also after the parade, communitywide home and business decorating contest until 9 p.m., $1 per vote, leave in secure ballot box with volunteer at each location. List of addresses passed out at parade.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Kankakee Valley Park District Holiday Market, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., KVPD Recreation Center, 150 N. Indiana, Kankakee. Homemade crafts, local vendors, cookie walk. Booth space available for $30. Info. kburton@kvpd.com or 815-939-1311.

Beecher Lions Club Christmas Tree and Wreath Sale, 10 a.m., Beecher Hardware. Santa and Frosty the Snowman will be there 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and hot chocolate, apple cider and popcorn served. Frazer firs 6-8-feet $45; wreaths 22-32 inches $20-$35.

Sewing Club, 10 a.m. to noon, Kankakee Library. Bring your own supplies or partially completed projects and spend time working on them, talking with others and sharing ideas. Meets each Saturday.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

Bradley Historical Society luncheon and meeting, 5 p.m., Village Grill, Schuyler Avenue, Bradley. Pay for meal on your own, reserve a set by Nov. 30 at 815-932-8979.

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library. Free time for kids age 6 months to 5 years (and their parents or guardians) to enjoy a mix of crafts, stories and music while developing a love for reading.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Armstrong Retiree meeting and lunch, 12:30 p.m. Family House Restaurant in Bradley.

Free spay, neuter, microchipping for pitbull terrier type dogs in the 60954 ZIP code (Momence), 6 a.m.-6 p.m., River Valley Animal Rescue, 3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence. Free. For appointment, call 630-961-8000. Transport available.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Cookie Baking and Decorating, 5:30 p.m., Limestone Library, kids in grades 6-12 learn to make sugar cookies from scratch and decorate them. Free, all supplies provided.

Friday, Dec. 6

Bradley Christmas Lighted Parade, 6:30 p.m., Broadway, Bradley.

Kankakee’s Got Talent Registrations due by Dec. 6 for the show’s auditions which take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Kankakee Civic Auditorium. Rehearsal is 6 p.m. Jan. 10 and the final show is 6 p.m. Jan. 11. To register, visit Kankakee Valley Park District Office or go online at kvpd.com.

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7

Sounds of the Season, 7 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2 p.m. Dec. 7., Betty and Kenneth Hawkins Centennial Chapel, Olivet Nazarene University. Free, but each requires a reserved ticket, olivet.edu/tickets.

Bundt cake sales to benefit Manteno Library, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 6; 2-7 p.m. Dec. 7. Fundraiser features nine different cakes from a professional bakery being sold at $5 each. A portion of the proceeds go to the library.

Saturday, Dec. 7

Winter Outerwear and accessories giveaway, 1:30-2:30 p.m., while supplies last. Kankakee Library. All welcome, no registration or ID required. Organized by Still I Rise, to donate call 815-414-9614.

Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society luncheon and meeting, noon, Beef O’Brady’s, Jewel Plaza, Route 102, Bourbonnais. Prizes, pay for meal on your own, reserve a seat by Dec. 4 at 815-932-8979.

Craft and Vendor Show, Nazarene Youth Group, 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Manteno Church of the Nazarene. Cookie sale and other concessions.

Santa visits the Bradley Library, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Talk with Santa, have cookies and milk, and enjoy stories and ornament making. Santa arrives at 9:30 a.m.

Healthy for the Holidays free event featuring speakers, screenings and free lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Kankakee Library. Also many raffles and prizes. First 20 to enter receive a free throw blanket. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Manteno Lighting of Main Street and arrival of Santa, 3 p.m. by the Fountain on the Square. Ice sculpture demonstration, food, performances, wagon and carriage rides, prizes. Info. villageofmanteno.com. Consider donating an unwrapped gift, hats, scarves and mittens for children ages 2-10 in need. Get a gift tag from the tree at village hall during regular business hours.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra Concert, 3 p.m. Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School. Info. kvso.org.

Book Signing of “The Lord will Provide, The Life & Times of Rev. William H. Copeland Jr.,” 1:30-3:30 p.m., Morning Star Baptist Church, 570 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Written by the Rev. William H. Copeland Jr. with his daughter, Monica Copeland-Fountain, and published by The Westside Press Publishing Company, $15. Rev. Copeland will also be celebrating his 57th preaching anniversary that day.

Jingle Bell Run for Arthritis, 9 a.m., Kankakee Community College, 5k run and walk, untimed fun walk, youth dash and stay at home Jingle in Your Jammies. Register and info. JBR.org/Kankakee. Online registration $40. Day of $45. Long-sleeved red shirt to all participants. Costume contests, awards, refreshments. To volunteer, email philangelo@comcast.net.

Proclamation Gospel Choir performance, 6 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 2587 E. Armour Road, Bourbonnais. Free concert performed by Olivet Nazarene University students. No tickets necessary.

Holidays in Historic Riverview, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., advance tickets $15 at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org or $20 day of; start at the Trolley Barn next to the Railroad Depot, Downtown Kankakee and proceed to tour six homes.

Monday, Dec. 9

Evening with Santa at the Limestone Library’s Peterson School House. Two separate sessions — 5:45-6:30 p.m. and 6:45-7:30 p.m. Storytime, crafts and special time with Santa in the Peterson School House. Free. Pre-registration required by calling 815-939-1696. Info. limestonelibrary.org.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library. Free time for kids age 6 months to 5 years (and their parents or guardians) to enjoy a mix of crafts, stories and music while developing a love for reading.

Gift wrapping workshop, 6 p.m. Bourbonnais Library, White Oak Room. Bring one boxed gift to wrap. All supplies provided. Free. No reservations necessary. A mini book sale precedes beginning at 5 p.m. with books priced 50 cents and $1.

Book club for adults, planning meeting, 6:30 p.m., Limestone Library. Bring an appetizer or sweet treat to share and help plan the reading list for the year.

Wednesday, Dec. 11

Vintage Squadron Breakfast, Coyote Canyon, 1359 N. Locke Drive, Bradley. Second and fourth Wednesday of each month, 7:30 a.m. A breakfast buffet with fellow veterans. All welcome. No dues or memberships required, just a friendly gathering. 815-936-0120.

SLAA meeting, SLAA (Sex and Love Addicts Anonymous) is a 12 Step support group for those who are struggling with sexual compulsion and/or emotional dependency. Meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kankakee Library. No dues or fees. Support group shares stories and provides strength and hope. Info. kankakeeslaa@gmail.com.

Thursday, Dec. 12

Day of Prayer, 9 a.m.-noon, One Heart One Soul Spirituality Center, 2041 W. State Route 113, Kankakee. Speaker: Judy Bumbul. Topic: Who is Our Lady of Guadalupe and What Does She Reveal to Us Today. Info. sscm-usa.org, 815-370-6889.

Saturday, Dec. 14

Peotone Craft and Vendor Fair (over 50 booths) and Pancake Breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, Peotone High School. Raffles. Part of Peotone’s Christmas in the Village events.

Santa at the Cabin, 1-4 p.m., Conrad Park Pioneer Cabin, Mill St., Momence.

Christmas Dinner for Senior Citizens, noon, Donovan Elementary School Cafeteria. Free.

Outerwear and Christmas Toy Giveaway, 2-5 p.m., Morning Star Community Center, 525 North Harrison Ave., Kankakee. Youth from the church will provide entertainment. Accepting winter outerwear, toy and cash donations, call 815-386-3246 or 815-685-0106.

Cookie Walk, Immanuel Church in Peotone, 311 W. Corning St., 8-11 a.m., homemade cookies, specialty breads, candies and treats that sell out quickly. No Christmas Cottage this year, returns next year.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

Storytime, 10:15 a.m., Limestone Library. Free time for kids age 6 months to 5 years (and their parents or guardians) to enjoy a mix of crafts, stories and music while developing a love for reading.