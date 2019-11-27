A flock of creativity: Readers gobbled up Dress the Turkey contest

For the first time ever, the Daily Journal held a Dress the Turkey coloring contest and the response and participation was astounding.

Readers of all ages from throughout Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties participated. The Daily Journal was overwhelmed not only at the amount of responses received but with the creativity and originality of the entries.

Second-grade students in Mrs. Garcia-Belka’s class at Mark Twain Elementary School in Kankakee participated as a classroom project. The 27 students used their colored pencils, markers and imaginations to “Dress the Turkey.”

Some students took the traditional approach such as Jhonathan Lopez who colored his turkey brown with brown and red feathers. Jhonathan was hoping to win the contest to “pay some bills and then eat at McDonald’s.” Other students chose intricate designs for each feather while others added embellishments such as necklaces.

Dress the Turkey participants and the students also named their turkeys. Mark Twain student Kimberly Davis named her turkey “Gabrielle” after her sister, and others named their turkey after their own middle or last name. Johnathyn Varela-Hayes named his turkey “Spider Turkey” after coloring it to resemble Spider-Man, and Samantha Jordan named her turkey “Sparkle Heart” to match her sparkly and lovable turkey.

The overall Dress the Turkey contest winner was Lori Ann Bruer, of Herscher, with her dinner centerpiece creation. She will receive a $500 shopping spree at Meijer in Bradley.

Because of the response by participants, the Daily Journal decided to add a second-place winner — and it was a tie.

Second-place winners were Vayda Brown, a fourth-grader from Bourbonnais with her “Turk-A-Saurus” dinosaur-inspired turkey; and Tiara Latham and Brooklin Jackson, 11-year-olds from Momence with their “Miss Feather Bottom” turkey. Both entries will receive a $125 Meijer gift card.