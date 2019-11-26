Watseka chamber's lighted parade kicks off season

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — The holiday season will officially get underway in Watseka with the annual lighting of the Christmas tree next to the post office on Walnut Street at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29.

Following the tree lighting will be the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual lighted Christmas parade at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “A Homemade Christmas.”

The parade begins near Glenn Raymond Middle School and will proceed north on Second Street to Walnut Street, then east on Walnut to Fifth Street, then south on Fifth to Cherry Street, then west to Third Street and finishing south on Third to Washington Street.

The chamber anticipates nearly 40 entries in this year’s parade. Prizes will be awarded for best float, best children’s unit, best religious entry, best walking unit, best use of lights and best decorated emergency vehicle.

The Christmas parade with Santa will feature the winners of the chamber’s Little Mister and Miss Snowflake poster coloring contest. The winners were Hudson Hill, 5, Milford, son of Kristina McKay and Zach Hill; and Willow Zielie, 6, Watseka, daughter of Stephanie Zielie and Rodney Patterson.

Following the parade, children will have a chance to discuss their wish lists with Santa, who will be in his house on Walnut Street after the parade.

Santa will again be in his house from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Children are invited to enjoy Storybook Time with Santa at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Watseka Elks Lodge.

For more information, contact Amanda at the chamber at 815-432-2416. Find the chamber online at watsekachamber.org or on Facebook.