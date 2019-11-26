Keep track of your weight this holiday season

The Kankakee County Health Department wants to help the community stay on track of their weight this holiday season through its Maintain Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge, which runs from Thanksgiving Day through New Year’s Day.

Participants weigh-in just before Thanksgiving and are challenged to stay within two pounds of their starting weight through Jan. 3. Participants weigh-in every week and take part in weekly challenges.

And while the program began three years ago as a challenge for health department employees, it’s health department officials say it’s important for everyone to maintain their weight over the holiday season.

“This kind of program helps participants stay accountable during the holiday season, which is full of huge feasts and overeating,” said Lindsay Wilson, MPH, Kankakee County Health Department health promotion coordinator. “We do weekly weigh-ins and provide participants with tools to track meals and exercise throughout each week. This program is important because it provides participants with tools to be more mindful about their habits as they navigate the holiday season and in the future.

“Education is the best thing you can equip people with in terms of leading healthier lives,” Wilson said. “By providing various health tips and challenges each week, we hope participants find healthy strategies that work for them and that they can ultimately continue to use and promote healthy habits within their families.”

To receive weekly information about the Kankakee County Health Department Maintain, Don’t Gain Healthy Holiday Challenge, visit the health department, 2390 W. Station St., Kankakee, email lwilson@kankakeehealth.org, call 815-802-9442 or find them on Facebook.