The Ken Ponton file

<strong>Rec</strong><strong>ent achievement:</strong> Named Volunteer of the Year at the Fleur-de-Lis celebration of area French history held earlier this fall at the Kankakee Country Club.

<strong>Personal:</strong> Age, 79. Born at St. Mary’s Hospital. His roots run deep in the area. His father grew up on a farm near L’Erable and spoke French as a child, not learning English until he was a teen. Ken has been married for 51 years to Judy. They have a son and two daughters and five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

<strong>Education:</strong> Graduate of Herscher High School and Kankakee Community College. Has also taken classes at the University of Illinois and Sangamon State.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Police officer. Served as a member of the Kankakee City Police and then as a member of the Illinois Conservation Police. He was one of the first 10 conservation officers in the state. Tired of the travel, he then served as a Kankakee County sheriff’s deputy for 20 years, retiring in 1997.

<strong>Community:</strong> Active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Volunteers for the Florida Children’s Home and for Habitat for Humanity. A snowbird for 26 years, he spends each December through March in Tavares, Fla., northwest of Orlando.

<strong>Hobbies:</strong> Collects foreign paper money and bank notes.