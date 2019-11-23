Split the pot ... money: Lawmakers want it earmarked before any sales made

KANKAKEE — While no one knows for sure how much money any government might collect when it comes to recreational marijuana sales, there is one certainty in Kankakee.

Sales tax received from recreational pot sales, which becomes legal Jan. 1, will be earmarked.

At a recent Kankakee City Council budget committee meeting, aldermen submitted their funding recommendations based on 11 categories.

All 14 council members have responded.

The 11 categories are: Police-fire pension, city reserve account, public safety radios, Brookmont viaduct upgrades, computer software, infrastructure, riverfront development, Hobbie Avenue upgrades, social equity programs (reducing barriers, often financial, for minorities to participate in this business opportunity), public safety-police and housing needs (rehab, demolition, new construction).

Currently, the top four categories eyed for funding are pensions, social equity programs, reserves and infrastructure.

Allocating the new tax source to the greatly underfunded pension accounts was the overwhelming top choice. Combined, the pension accounts are $115 million underfunded.

Two council members — Stacy Gall, D-2; and Chris Curtis, R-6 — proposed putting 100 percent of the new tax revenue toward pensions. Mike O’Brien, D-2; and David Crawford, R-3, recommended 90 percent and 75 percent, respectively. In total, nine alderman said they would earmark some portion of the new tax revenue for pensions.

Carl Brown, D-7, suggested all the money be placed into the city’s cash reserve account, and Fred Tetter, D-7, choose 100 percent to the social equity line.

O’Brien, the Budget Committee chairman, said he would not support approval of the city marijuana sales law without the tax revenue allocation document attached to the law.

“I believe this should be put into the [adult cannabis] ordinance,” he said.

Some members said if an agreement could not be reached by year’s end, the money could go into the city’s general revenue account as they determine allotment amounts.

O’Brien and others council members said they would not support the measure without earmarks being part of the overall document.

“I think we can all figure this out. We’re all intelligent people,” he said.

Crawford was more matter-of-fact.

“If we don’t get this part right, it won’t pass,” he said.

The law allows for approved retailers to sell marijuana. Locally, Kankakee and Bradley are moving in this direction of allowing retail stores.

It’s unknown how much sales tax revenue will be collected once the legalization begins.

Marijuana became a chief subject not only in Kankakee, but around Illinois thanks to the state’s passage of legislation this summer making it legal to consume it on a recreational basis. Local government entities must have ordinances associated with the tax and sales approved in December if they are going to allow recreational pot sales in Kankakee starting Jan. 1.