Preserving the past for for future enjoyment

Ken Ponton has spent a combined 42 years on the boards of the Kankakee County Historical Society and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society.

It is believed Ponton’s 42 years of volunteer service on historical society boards might constitute an Illinois record. He’s never come across anyone with more.

Ponton was a charter member at the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society and he has held every executive position in the society, save one — he was never treasurer. He has been president, vice president, executive vice president and secretary.

For the Kankakee County Historical Society, he is, ironically, treasurer. He has currently begun the third of three three-year terms on the board.

In 1985, his observation helped preserve the historic LeTourneau home in Bourbonnais, which was slated to be consumed in a practice fire. The building was the home of Bourbonnais’ first mayor and now serves as the headquarters for the society.

The Daily Journal spoke with Ponton about his interest in history and historical preservation. The questions were posed by Phil Angelo, and the answers provided by Ponton. Both are edited for length and continuity.

<strong>What got you interested in history?</strong>

When I was a student at Herscher High School, there was a teacher, A.J. Wallace, who made his classes so interesting. He just caught me. He also taught Latin and geography.

<strong>And how did you get involved in local history?</strong>

There was a lady I knew, Ruth Ends. She owned an insurance agency, and I had a policy. We were having a discussion, and I am not sure how the discussion got around to history, but it did. She told me a new group was forming with Adrien Richard, and I should attend. I did, and I was hooked. That was in 1976.

<strong>You are involved in three local museums: The Kankakee County Museum; the French Heritage Museum and the LeTourneau House in Bourbonnais. How do we get more local people inside the museums?</strong>

Kankakee County has a lot of great history and people tend to get interested in history later in life.

All the museums struggle with money and it is a miracle that we do as much as we do with what we have. Wonderful volunteers are a big asset. There are people like Bonnie Bergeron and Mary Ann Lambert in Kankakee, who will drop whatever they are doing and help. Bourbonnais has Dr. Jim Paul (retired from Kankakee Community College).

And there were great examples in the past, people like Charlie Stinson and Don DesLauriers. Jean Alice Small, publisher of the Daily Journal, was a great supporter. I still have one of her letters thanking me.

The active membership tends to dwindle as older people pass on or move into nursing homes. I don’t know how we get the younger ones involved.

One great young person who we do have involved at the French Museum is Andrew Mann, who works with Norma Meier. (One service Norma and the museum does provide is help with genealogy).

<strong>The saving of the LeTourneau home was not easy. How difficult was it?</strong>

It was close. Some people were for saving it. Others were for bulldozing it. The vote at the Bourbonnais Village Board was tied, and Mayor Ernie Mooney broke the tie (in favor of saving the building).

But we had to pay to move the house, because the site was slated for development. Toby Olszewski donated $5,000 to move the house. Dave Reedy gave us the house. Richard Reedy gave us the land to put it on.

In 1986, Ray Christensen, then the state representative, overheard a conversation that we needed $100,000 to renovate and restore the home. Without us asking, he applied for and got a Build Illinois grant (under Gov. Jim Thompson)

To this day, the village pays the utilities, as long as we keep the house open for the public to see it.

Restoring the home was hard work. I would work a day shift at my job, change my clothes and then head to the LeTourneau house to work until dark. The contractors were telling me the home was haunted — there were doors and windows mysteriously opening.

I was up on a scaffolding when a face appeared in a window. I almost fell off. It was my wife bringing me dinner.

<strong>Tell us about some of the Kankakee restoration projects.</strong>

There is the Stone Barn (French Heritage Museum). Connie and I worked on it for three months solid. It is what it is today because of Connie Licon.

When that was finished, they kept finding projects for me to do. I cleaned all the mold out of the Taylor Schoolhouse and built schoolteacher’s quarters. I cleared out some old storage items from the Dr. Small house, finished a new floor and it was opened for public viewing.

I kept doing any project they would come up with. I worked on the sports display and the World War II display at the museum. They named the World War II gallery for me. I’m extremely proud of that.

<strong>How is the drive to restore the one-room schoolhouse (in Bourbonnais) coming?</strong>

We are about a third of the way there. It is a slow process.

<strong>What is your favorite part of history?</strong>

I would say the time from the 1850s to 1900 when Kankakee and Bourbonnais were getting started. There are so many people I would have liked to talk to, like Francois Bourbonnais and Gurdon Hubbard. It would have been fascinating to see how everything developed.

I can’t begin to imagine what the area will be like 100 years from now. I wonder if we have preserved enough or if we will have failed to pass enough on.

When I am no longer here, I hope fresh faces will come forward to help.

I am so impressed with Connie Licon, the executive director of the Kankakee County Museum. She is such a worker.

<strong>Do you have any favorite history books or tapes?</strong>

I am a fan of the Ken Burns’ Civil War series. I have it on tape and I still have a (VHS) tape player.

These days, I will pick out portions of books to read. I do read the local material — the books by Jack Klasey, Vic Johnson and Adrien Richard.

<strong>Do you have any favorite items in the museum?</strong>

There is the Hawkins bow. The story goes that there was a very ill Indian chief, and the Hawkins family nursed him back to health. In gratitude, as the Indians (Potawatomi) were being relocated West, the chief gave a bow to the family.

It kept passing down in the family. They moved to Hawaii, and in 2011, they donated the bow to the Kankakee County Museum.

There also is Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s desk. We have pictures of it in the White House. It was donated by the DuBois family in 1956. It is never on display because our general rule is to only display items with a link to Kankakee County.

I am always honored to be trusted to be around these historic artifacts.