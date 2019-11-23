Limestone Fire District says staffing levels have reached 'crisis' level

Daily Journal staff report

LIMESTONE — Officials with the Limestone Township Fire Protection District say their department is in a crisis.

The key problem is staffing. The department has 32 members, but only 10 are considered consistently active. Limestone Fire Chief Mike Whalen said he has met with other area departments who say they are suffering the same problem.

The state training requirements for department members are steep, which means fewer people join. It takes about two years of training to become a paramedic, Whalen said. Additionally, laws require firefighters to get 250 hours of continuing education annually.

With that kind of training, Whalen said, those who complete it eventually seek a full-time job, often in the suburbs, where pay is higher. So essentially, Whalen said, departments such as Limestone subsidize larger departments by footing training bills.

“The training has already been done,” said Whalen, who works full time as a lieutenant for the fire department in suburban Downers Grove.

“Departments in the suburbs have more wiggle room in their budgets to send people to training.”

Whalen, a third-generation Limestone firefighter who started with the district 25 years ago, said the roster was much bigger then — 40 active members and a waiting list back then.

<strong>‘VERY FEW PEOPLE’</strong>

Proper staffing requires four people on a fire truck, when the department typically only has three on hand, Whalen said. Completing the crew depends on recruiting someone from another department responding under automatic aid agreements, he said.

“Three people is cutting corners,” the chief said.

In the 1960s, all training took place at the department, a less expensive and time-consuming process, said Lyle Coffman, the Limestone fire board’s president.

“Today, we have lots of equipment and very few people in the department. When I came home from college, we had lots of people and little equipment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Limestone and other departments are getting many more calls. Limestone’s number is now nearly 1,000 a year, up from 300 from 25 years ago, Whalen said. The majority of calls are for automatic aid to other departments, a system where they back up each other. Limestone, Whalen said, responds to calls in some situations where the home departments are unable to respond because of manpower shortages.

The fire district serves a population of 5,000, according to its annual financial report.

The department’s annual budget is about $900,000. About 80 percent comes from property taxes, while the rest comes from Medicare reimbursements for ambulance rides. Last budget year, the fire district’s deficit was $60,000, a shortfall the district expects to see again this year.

<strong>WAGES A FACTOR</strong>

The state minimum wage is increasing in phases to 2025, rising to $15 per hour. This change will increase the department’s costs by $200,000 a year. But the effect is beyond that, said Austyn Bruno, the Limestone deputy chief and a registered nurse for Silver Cross Hospital in suburban New Lenox.

“With the increase in the minimum wage, we’ll have to compete with every McDonald’s on pay,” Bruno said.

This means the fire district must increase pay, which will cause budget deficits to grow further, he said.

Now, firefighters are paid $9 per hour and paramedics $12, Whalen said. In response to the minimum wage increases, they will each increase $1 annually every year until 2025 when paramedics and firefighters will start at $15 and $18 per hour, respectively.

Because of this, officials say, the fire district’s board approved at its November meeting to ask voters to approve a property tax increase in next March’s party primaries. That would be accomplished through a referendum.

For a median house in Limestone Township valued at $172,800, the owners would see their bill go up to $564 per year, from $338 — a 66 percent increase. The tax increase would expire in four years.

The department will get nearly $500,000 more if the referendum passes, much of which will be used for pay increases to stay competitive on wages and recruit more members, the fire officials said.

Whalen said this is the first time the fire district has had to seek such an increase since it was founded in 1951, blaming financial circumstances for compelling the move.

“No fire chief wants to admit to having a staffing problem. It’s embarrassing,” Whalen said.

Coffman agreed, saying the district has no choice.

“We either do this, or we have to cut services,” he said.

<strong>‘A HEART-TO-HEART’</strong>

The department plans to hold town halls to explain its situation to the public, Whalen said.

“Let’s have a heart-to-heart conversation and put everything on the table and be open-minded,” Whalen said. “We want to be transparent. This is a crisis. We have a lot of concerns. These problems have grown out of our control,” he said.

Annual property collections for Limestone Fire Protection District for more than 30 years:

1986 $102,950

1987 $108,050

1988 $113,450

1989 $119,000

1990 $133,000

1991 $159,000

1992 $179,600

1993 $188,400

1994 $206,000

1995 $238,050

1996 $318,050

1997 $328,150

1998 $344,550

1999 $360,550

2000 $378,350

2001 $397,250

2002 $414,852

2003 $433,817

2004 $449,080

2005 $478,182

2006 $508,709

2007 $537,356

2008 $573,284

2009 $583,129

2010 $602,721

2011 $621,402

2012 $645,588

2013 $662,725

2014 $681,109

2015 $694,137

2016 $708,714

2017 $723,962

2018 $744,665

Source: Limestone Fire Protection District