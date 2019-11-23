Bradley offered CVB $250,000

BRADLEY — As Bradley and the county’s tourism organization continue the legal battle regarding control of tourism tax dollars, details have been revealed on their failed negotiations.

Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson said village attorney Jamie Boyd — who led the negotiations — offered the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau the first $250,000 collected by Bradley-based hotels and motels for the first year of the five-year contract.

Any money collected through the 5 percent tourism tax beyond the $250,000 plateau would remain with the village and be used to promote tourism by Bradley.

The tax will likely generate $450,000 to $500,000 annually, officials note. The bulk of tourism tax dollars — some 67 percent — come from Bradley-based lodging businesses. Of the 14 hotel-motels within Kankakee County, eight are in Bradley. About 90 percent of the CVB’s nearly $900,000 budget comes through hotel taxes.

Future negotiations regarding upcoming year’s tax receipts would have followed if the offer was accepted.

The offer, Watson said, was never acted upon. Joe Cainkar, CVB’s attorney, said Bradley officials never presented him with a formal offer.

The two sides are now entangled in a legal battle in the Kankakee County Circuit Court. The CVB has filed legal action to force the village to honor the agreement approved April 22 by the previous Bradley Village Board.

The contract has been challenged by the current village board, which was seated only days after the agreement was approved.

Cainkar said it is unethical and improper for the village to discuss any type of settlement discussions. The two sides concluded negotiations on Aug. 1.

“We didn’t get a counteroffer,” Watson said. “Instead, we got litigation.”

Watson said it is not the intention of the village to eliminate the CVB.

“We wanted to direct this money to the Bradley project,” he said, referring to the village’s pending acquisition of the former Carson’s men’s store in the Northfield Square mall.

Among the early potential uses of the Carson’s store is a convention center-type business.

“They are taking some $500,000 out of Bradley without us getting the investment,” Watson said. “It makes me feel that we are not doing our job. I thought there was a reasonable chance we would have come to an agreement.”

Money is not the only issue Watson has with the tourism agreement. He said the village has only one member on the 11-member board even though they are the chief source of funding.

He would like the bylaws changed to have board membership reflected on the bases of funding.

Currently, the six governmental bodies which fund the organization each have a member. The park districts of Kankakee and Bourbonnais Township also have a member, as do the area restaurants and hotels. Lastly, there is one at-large member.

Watson said he would like to see negotiations continue.

“I’m still open to negotiation, but the environment [due to lawsuit] has changed,” he said. “I simply believe Bradley has been taken advantage of.”